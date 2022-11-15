ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Southwest High School - El Centro soccer team will have a game with Herbert Hoover High School - San Diego on November 14, 2022, 18:00:00.

Southwest High School - El Centro
Herbert Hoover High School - San Diego
November 14, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

thehoovercardinal.org

One of the best in San Diego

One of my favorite places to go eat is Santa Ana Fresh Mexican Food. Santa Ana´s has been a restaurant that has been putting out authentic Mexican flavors for over 22 years. It was founded by Julio Posada. When I go to eat at the restaurant, I usually get...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

It's ‘About Damn Time': Lizzo Announces San Diego Show

According to Lizzo, "Truth Hurts,” but the latest tour news is the opposite: The three-time Grammy award-winning artist has released the dates of a second North American leg of the Special 2our, and San Diego will be the penultimate stop on Lizzo’s the schedule. Lizzo will be joined...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Nevada Appeal

Executive director leaving Brewery Arts Center

Brewery Arts Center Executive Director Gina Lopez is resigning, according to a news release. Lopez will become CEO of the California Center for the Arts, Escondido. The BAC’s board of directors has developed a search committee for Lopez’ replacement. Lopez took over as volunteer executive director in August...
ESCONDIDO, CA
CBS 8

Vodka billboard with SDSU athletics logo stirs controversy

SAN DIEGO — A billboard advertising an alcohol brand as the official vodka for San Diego State Athletics is raising controversy. "I've been here most my life and even graduated from San Diego State," said Susan Hopps-Tatum. Hopps-Tatum and Debra Maxie are neighbors. They live near the university and...
localemagazine.com

5 Reasons Draft Republic in San Marcos Is the Best Place to Host Any Type of Celebration

With an Arcade, Bowling Alley and Golf Simulator, This Restaurant Is a Hub for All Things Entertainment. Looking for a spot to host your next event in North County? Whether it’s a bachelor or bachelorette party, or a birthday bash, we know just the place! Get your fill of every kind of fun at Draft Republic in San Marcos, a space so large it has designated zones of its own—”fun zones”, to be exact. Find a nature-enhanced beer garden, homey fire tables for dining, a Full Swing golf simulator and so much more at this master attraction space! No matter which spot you decide to spend your time in, you’ll be able to indulge in the restaurant’s two full bars with 40+ beers on tap including beer selections from resident on-site brewery, Rouleur Brewing Company. Read on for five special occasions Draft Republic is perfect for.
SAN MARCOS, CA
San Diego Business Journal

San Diego’s Most Influential Business Leaders

It’s been another eventful year for America’s Finest City – and the business leaders that power it. The local business landscape, dominated for two years by concerns about COVID, had a new challenge in 2022 – inflation, which rocketed from 2 to 8% seemingly overnight. With prices for everything from food to gas suddenly surging, the Federal Reserve unleashed a string of aggressive rate hikes just as San Diego and the rest of the nation was emerging from the pandemic.
SAN DIEGO, CA
