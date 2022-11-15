ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

Titusville, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The Titusville High School soccer team will have a game with Astronaut High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Titusville High School
Astronaut High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fit.edu

Student Wins Prestigious Postgrad Scholarship

Cherrise Ficke ‘22, a master’s student pursuing a degree in human factors in aeronautics, won the prestigious RADM Fred Lewis I/ITSEC Postgraduate Scholarship. The $5,000 award is designed to stimulate student interest and university participation in preparing individuals for leadership in the modeling & simulation, training and education communities. It is named after Rear Admiral Fred Lewis, past president of the National Training & Simulation Association who initiated important core programs to identify and credential a professional workforce and established educational programs to stimulate interest in M&S careers at all grade levels.
MELBOURNE, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting outside Orlando high school football game

ORLANDO, Fla. - One adult has died, and two others are hurt after a shooting in the parking lot of Jones High School during a football game Saturday night, police say. The Orlando Police Department said its officers were working extra duty for the Jones High vs. Wekiva High football game when they heard the shots fired from the parking lot around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived to the area, they found two men who had been shot. Both victims are adults and not students who attend the school.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Park Closing November 17 & 18

Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park will be closed this Thursday, November 17, and Friday, November 18, due to inclement weather. The forecast for the greater Orlando area is predicted to have a high of 67°F tomorrow and 68°F on Friday. Though the water at the park is heated, it’s not unusual for area water parks to close when the forecast is under 70°F.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

These Orlando area restaurants will offer Thanksgiving meals this holiday

LAKE MARY, Fla. - If you don't want to cook this Thanksgiving, you can still get a nice turkey dinner from these restaurants in Orlando and the surrounding areas:. This restaurant will cook for you so you can enjoy the holiday. Offerings include smoked turkey, sweet potato mash, baked cheesy potatoes, green beans & bacon, and more. The take-out Thanksgiving meal can feed 12 to 15 people for $74. You can also order sides by the quarter to feed six people starting at $11.59. The restaurant has Central Florida locations in Orlando, Ocala, and Oviedo, Read more here.
ORLANDO, FL
fit.edu

Florida Tech Named a ‘Green College’ by Princeton Review

MELBOURNE, FLA. — Florida Tech is one of the nation’s most environmentally responsible colleges, according to the 2023 rankings from The Princeton Review. Florida Tech is featured in the education services company’s online resource, The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2023 Edition, published in October. The...
MELBOURNE, FL
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Publix Opens New Bar in Orlando

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Orlando Weekly and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ORLANDO, FL
cw34.com

Student arrested for threatening mass shooting on Snapchat

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — A 12-year-old student has been arrested after sending messages referencing a school shooting through Snapchat. The student, who attends Indian Trails Middle School in Winter Springs, sent messages on the app to fellow students on November 15. A parent of one of the students...
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida neighbors build seawall hours before hurricane to save beachside business

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A beachside business owner in New Smyrna Beach is relieved her property was spared by the hurricane thanks to the help of her neighbors. Teri Corbett and her husband own a small beachside inn called Angel Inn the Sand. Corbett remembers the fear she felt as Hurricane Nicole moved in last week. Ian destroyed the dunes that protected her property.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
WESH

Space Coast drivers should expect traffic issues after launch of Artemis 1

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Even though Nasa's Artemis launch is expected to happen very early on Wednesday morning, officials are still asking drivers to be cautious along the coast. Space Coast drivers should expect traffic issues after the launch of Artemis 1. Authorities in Titusville are asking drivers to...
fox35orlando.com

Body found at home in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - One man is dead and a quiet Orlando neighborhood is left asking questions about what happened. The Orlando Police Department said a call came into 911 Tuesday at 8:03 p.m. about a suspicious person. Officers responding to that call found a man dead in a workshop with a private entrance off the front of the home.
ORLANDO, FL
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy