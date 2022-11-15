San Jose, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in San Jose.
The Fremont High School soccer team will have a game with Yerba Buena High School on November 14, 2022, 18:00:00.
Fremont High School
Yerba Buena High School
November 14, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Mt. Pleasant High School soccer team will have a game with Santa Teresa High School on November 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
Mt. Pleasant High School
Santa Teresa High School
November 14, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
