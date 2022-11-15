ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in San Jose.

The Fremont High School soccer team will have a game with Yerba Buena High School on November 14, 2022, 18:00:00.

Fremont High School
Yerba Buena High School
November 14, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Mt. Pleasant High School soccer team will have a game with Santa Teresa High School on November 14, 2022, 19:00:00.

Mt. Pleasant High School
Santa Teresa High School
November 14, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
knbr.com

Bay Area high school football game ends with insane cheap shot during kneel-down

There are cheap shots and then there’s this. During a Bay Area high school football game on Friday, a player from College Park high school in Pleasant Hill leveled Windsor High School quarterback Tyler Swanson during a kneel-down at the end of a 41-15 blowout. Swanson was attempting to run out the clock, but the College Park defensive player broke into a full sprint and launched himself at Swanson’s neck area while he was on the ground.
PLEASANT HILL, CA
franchising.com

SUPER CHIX® Opens In San Jose, CA

November 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - SUPER CHIX® is pleased to announce the opening of its first restaurant in California in San Jose. The new SUPER CHIX® restaurant is located 5253 Prospect Rd. Suite D100, San Jose, CA 95129. “We have been anticipating this San Jose opening for some time and are thrilled to bring our Brand to the greater Bay Area. Prospect Rd. is the perfect location in this principal shopping corridor in this high-profile business and residential community. San Jose is a great town with solid businesses and a vibrant, loyal, and fun. Residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Hundreds of spectators cited during massive San Jose sideshow

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose issued hundreds of citations, impounded at least 20 cars and investigated a possible carjacking during overnight sideshow enforcement.It was part of a new, aggressive response to an old problem that's been plaguing Bay Area cities.The sideshow activity started around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night with hundreds of cars and people blocking the intersection of Virginia Street and 7th Street.After a while, they left and made their way to the intersection of Monterey Highway and Branham Lane.That was where San Jose police were coordinating their strategy to block the cars in place.Once the police closed...
SAN JOSE, CA
svvoice.com

Injury Sidelines Fremont Tennis Star During Playoffs

The opening two rounds for CCS girls’ tennis playoffs took place on Monday afternoon in Los Gatos. The field of 16 included No. 3 seed Fremont Firebirds senior Kami Osher taking on Anushka Mangal out of Salinas. Despite a shoulder injury that has forced Osher to serve underhand all...
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Police activity ends on 500 block of Maple Street in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN)– San Mateo police activity in the 500 block of Maple Street has ended early Tuesday, after officers served a search warrant on a nearby home. Less than 40 minutes after urging the public in the area to stay indoors until further notice, police issued a second news release at 5:39 a.m. […]
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

Boy injured in San Jose shooting Monday

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A boy was hospitalized after a shooting in San Jose Monday night, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. The shooting happened at 6:32 p.m. near Orlando Drive and Cunningham Avenue. Police said the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. The suspect and motive in the shooting were unknown by […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

$2 million lottery ticket sold in San Bruno

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — A lottery ticket worth more than $2 million was sold at a San Bruno gas station before Tuesday’s drawing, according to Mega Millions’ website. The ticket had all five winning numbers, but not the Megaball number. It was good for $2,082,652. The winning numbers were 6, 19, 28, 46, 61 […]
SAN BRUNO, CA
Nexstar Test

Kaiser Permanente distributing free flu vaccines in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – With the triple threat of RSV, COVID-19 and the flu looming, health officials are encouraging people to get both the COVID-19 shot and the flu shot. Wednesday in San Jose, a big step forward was taken toward reaching underserved communities.   Those picking up groceries at Mexican Heritage Plaza in East […]
SAN JOSE, CA
TheAlmanac

Voters elect a 19-year-old Stanford student to the local high school board

A 19-year-old Stanford sophomore, Sathvik Nori, is set to become the youngest member of the Sequoia Union High School District Board of Trustees. Nori, who graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School in 2021,was elected over Jo-Ann Byrne Sockolov, a consultant at Transform Collaborative, to represent the district’s area D, which includes Atherton, much of Menlo Park and parts of Redwood City and North Fair Oaks. As of the Nov. 14 update from San Mateo County, Nori has expanded a significant advantage over his opponent, leading 57% to 43%, a gap of more than 1,400-votes.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Missing Santa Clara man located safely

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — A missing man the Santa Clara Police Department was searching for has been located, according to a tweet from Santa Clara PD. Aziz Rehman, an 82-year-old resident of Santa Clara, was reported missing at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He was described as 5-foot-7 with a medium build. An image of […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose school measures sweeping to victory

Santa Clara County voters appear to have delivered a big victory to local school districts this election, with all five education measures leading by decisive margins. The four bond measures and one parcel tax renewal are expected to provide millions of dollars for five local school districts to improve classroom space and address ongoing staff shortages, the digital divide and pandemic learning loss.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Sylvia Arenas wins race for Santa Clara County supervisor

For the first time in 25 years, a Democratic candidate will represent the rural and more conservative District 1 seat on the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors. Sylvia Arenas, a progressive San Jose councilmember, has won the highly-contested race against fiscally-conservative candidate and former San Jose Councilmember Johnny Khamis. With approximately 90% of ballots counted one week after the election, Arenas takes the lead with 54.3% of the vote—roughly 9,000 votes over Khamis. She will replace incumbent Mike Wasserman, who terms out at the end of the year.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Car fire on train tracks near Oakland Coliseum

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Fire Dept. is fighting a car fire on train tracks near the Oakland Coliseum, according to a tweet from the International Association of Fire Fighters, Local No. 55, AFL-CIO. The union local also posted video. The tracks are at 5200 Coliseum Way, just blocks from the baseball stadium and […]
OAKLAND, CA
San José Spotlight

The people at the center of Santa Clara County’s concealed gun scandal

The concealed carry gun permits that led to the civil conviction of former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith on six counts of corruption and willful misconduct belonged to several prominent residents. They include professional athletes, business leaders and the former head of the San Jose-Silicon Valley NAACP, who ended up losing his permit after a falling out with the sheriff.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy