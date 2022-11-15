San Jose, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

November 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - SUPER CHIX® is pleased to announce the opening of its first restaurant in California in San Jose. The new SUPER CHIX® restaurant is located 5253 Prospect Rd. Suite D100, San Jose, CA 95129. “We have been anticipating this San Jose opening for some time and are thrilled to bring our Brand to the greater Bay Area. Prospect Rd. is the perfect location in this principal shopping corridor in this high-profile business and residential community. San Jose is a great town with solid businesses and a vibrant, loyal, and fun. Residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends.

