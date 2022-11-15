Jacksonville, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 5 high school ⚽ games in Jacksonville.
The Fernandina Beach High School soccer team will have a game with Providence School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Columbia High School soccer team will have a game with Bishop Kenny High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Englewood High School soccer team will have a game with The Bolles School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Wolfson School for Advanced Studies soccer team will have a game with Episcopal School of Jacksonville on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Orange Park High School soccer team will have a game with Bishop Snyder High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.
Varsity Girls Soccer
