Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 5 high school ⚽ games in Jacksonville.

The Fernandina Beach High School soccer team will have a game with Providence School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Fernandina Beach High School
Providence School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Columbia High School soccer team will have a game with Bishop Kenny High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Columbia High School
Bishop Kenny High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Englewood High School soccer team will have a game with The Bolles School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Englewood High School
The Bolles School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Wolfson School for Advanced Studies soccer team will have a game with Episcopal School of Jacksonville on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Wolfson School for Advanced Studies
Episcopal School of Jacksonville
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Orange Park High School soccer team will have a game with Bishop Snyder High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Orange Park High School
Bishop Snyder High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

