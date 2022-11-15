ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killen, AL

Killen, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Killen.

The Lexington High School basketball team will have a game with Brooks High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

Lexington High School
Brooks High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

The Lexington High School basketball team will have a game with Brooks High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Lexington High School
Brooks High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Middle School Coed Basketball

Hartselle Enquirer

Three Hartselle athletes sign college scholarships

Three Hartselle athletes signed college scholarships this past week. Golfers Jinger Heath and Tristan Wisener along with softball player Aly Putnam made it official with their signatures. Aly Putnam. Putnam signed with the Marion Military Institute softball program led by coach Jeff Benson, the 2022 ACCC North Coach of the...
HARTSELLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama A&M's Gary Quarles announces he will enter transfer portal

Alabama A&M running back Gary Quarles has announced that he will enter his name in the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility. “First, I want to Thank the man above for putting me in this position and blessing me with the opportunity to play college football. Second I would like to thank Alabama A&M University, Coach Maynor and the rest of the coaching staff for giving me a chance to play football and graduate from the illustrious Alabama A&M. I've gained and created several relationships that will last me a lifetime. I have made this decision because I believe it will benefit my health and future. In December, with 1 year of eligibility left I will enter my name into the transfer portal as a Grad Transfer.”
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

News 19 at 6:00

The holiday shopping season is underway across Alabama, and the outlook for small businesses this year is positive. The holiday shopping season is underway across Alabama, and the outlook for small businesses this year is positive. Public Health Officials urge People to get Flu and …. The Alabama Department of...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Remembering a beloved Madison County school social worker

Kristin Masterski died in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer on Moores Mill Road on Monday. People who knew her spoke of her impact on so many schoolchildren. A volunteer firefighter in Moores Mill who lives in the area also spoke to WAAY 31 about what makes this road so dangerous.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Remembering Alabama's Jeff Cook

First responders can often be the difference maker in a life-or-death situation. Scottsboro Set to Vote on Medical Cannabis Dispensaries. The Scottsboro City Council is set to vote on whether to allow medical cannabis dispensaries in the city. Public Forum on Use of Force Policy. Four years after a Huntsville...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Pulaski Pike

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle call Wednesday night. The accident happened at the Pulaski Pike and University Drive intersection. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the driver remained at the scene. HEMSI’s Don Webster says...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Turbo Coffee: Huntsville’s newest spot for coffee

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What used to house Huntsville’s largest cotton mill is now home to some of the area’s best restaurants and hang out spots — including Turbo Coffee. In 2015, the coffee shop started with humble beginnings in the back of Greasy Hands...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

Remembering the Airport Road Tornado: 33 years later

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) On November 15, 1989, a destructive F-4 tornado tore through Madison County. Around 4:30 p.m., the tornado touched down on Madkin Mountain on Redstone Arsenal, southwest of Huntsville. The storm struck during the start of rush hour and moved across two major highways. A total of 21 people died and 463 people […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
radio7media.com

Colbert County Woman Succumbs to Injuries

A COLBERT COUNTY WOMAN HAS SUCCUMBED TO HER INJURIES FOLLOWING A FATAL CRASH THURSDAY. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE WRECK AROUND 10:20 PM ON COUNTY LINE ROAD WHERE DESTINEY GREENWOOD, 20, OF LEIGHTON, DROVE OFF THE ROADWAY AND STRUCK A POLE AND DITCH. ON MONDAY, GREENWOOD DIED FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED. THE ALABAMA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES HIGHWAY PATROL DIVISION IS INVESTIGATING THE ACCIDENT.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Death investigation underway at Ardmore gas station

One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries. One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries. Police officer involved in one of two wrecks on Memorial Pkwy. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police officer involved in one of two...
ARDMORE, AL
radio7media.com

One Lincoln County Inmate Dead and One Captured in Alabama

TWO WORK RELEASE INMATES ESCAPED OVER THE WEEKEND IN LINCOLN COUNTY. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, ERIC JAMES SHORT AND MICHAEL BRANDON BOWDEN ESCAPED SATURDAY NIGHT IN FAYETTEVILLE ON A YELLOW HONDA 4-WHEELER. ON SUNDAY SHORT WAS APPREHENDED IN MORGAN COUNTY ALABAMA AND BOWDEN WAS FOUND DEAD. AN AUTOPSY OF BOWDEN IS BEING CONDUCTED TO DETERMINE THE CAUSE OF THE DEATH.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
WAFF

One dead in crash on Moores Mill Road

MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Monday morning in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), one person was killed Monday morning in a crash near Eakins Rd. The crash occurred around 11 a.m. Monday morning on...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

