ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Grove, MO

Thayer, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Mountain Grove High School basketball team will have a game with Thayer High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

Mountain Grove High School
Thayer High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
KICK AM 1530

The Most “Unforgettable Adventure” is Found in this Missouri Park

If you're looking for adventure, the internet believes you'll find one of the most "unforgettable" in one Missouri state park. Only In Your State believes that Montauk State Park in Salem is one of the most unforgettable places you'll find in Missouri and I don't think they're wrong. Ask any fisherman and they'll likely tell you a story of rainbow trout they've caught there. The fact that local wildlife are visible frequently nearby doesn't hurt either. Oh, and the waterfalls...
SALEM, MO
KRMS Radio

Longtime Lake Area Broadcaster Passes Away Over The Weekend

KRMS and Missouri have lost one of our own…as longtime news and talk radio professional Jim Bohanan died on Saturday at the age of 78. The most recently Washington DC based right of center radio host, who’s namesake program is syndicated coast-to-coast and was carried here at News/Talk KRMS for decades has passed away at a hospice facility, following a battle with cancer.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

WILLIAM DAVID “DAVE’’ RODDEN

William David “Dave’’ Rodden, 53, of Dixon, formerly of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Dixon. He was born July 25, 1969, to William Don Rodden and Patsy Ann Peckenpaugh Johnson. Dave was first married to Gabrielle Olma of Germany. In May of 2000 he was...
LEBANON, MO
KTTS

Record Snow In Springfield Monday

(KTTS News) — We didn’t get a lot of snow, but Springfield did break a record for snowfall on Monday. The National Weather Service says 0.9 inch of snow fell in Springfield, breaking the old mark of 0.3 inch that fell in 1916.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KFVS12

Sikeston grandfather goes missing while hunting in Carter County, MO

Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Hundreds of turkey dinners given away for free in Cairo, Illinois. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Hundreds of turkey dinners given away for...
SIKESTON, MO
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Springfield, MO

Nestled on the Springfield Plateau of the Ozark Mountains and located in Greene County, Missouri, Springfield shows you the beauty of the mountains while giving you the comforts you need for a pleasant stay. It’s the third-largest city in Missouri, so you’ll undoubtedly find many things to do.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Ozark Empire Fairgrounds hosts groundbreaking for new arena

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Ozark Empire Fairgrounds and Event Center (OEFEC) will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Arena and Youth Ag Education Center. The ceremony will begin at 2:00 p.m. at the fairgrounds on Thursday, November 17. According to OEFEC’s press release, the new Arena and Youth Ag Education Center will serve […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Crews use a crane to remove trailer off of I-44 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi on I-44 in Springfield. The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-44 near the U.S. 65 interchange. Crews used a crane to remove the trailer from the interstate. The cleanup closed...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Semi crash causes traffic delays on I-44

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Police are responding to a crash involving a semi-truck that is causing traffic delays on I-44. The left lane of Eastbound I-44 is currently closed as crews work on the accident and traffic is being diverted to exit 77, according to OzarksTraffic. Police have not yet confirmed whether or not there […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KFVS12

Southeast Missouri hunter reported missing in Carter County

Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO.
CARTER COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Multiple buildings involved in fire between Gassville, Cotter

Photos courtesy of Gassville Fire Chief Michael Glotzl. Multiple buildings have been fully involved following a fire beginning Sunday around the line between the cities of Gassville and Cotter. At the most recent update, approximately 70 firefighters from 10 departments were on the scene battling the blaze. Gassville Fire Chief...
GASSVILLE, AR
kcur.org

Drought impacting southwest Missouri reveals section of rimstone cave

Fluctuating water levels are normal for Smallin Civil War Cave in Ozark, Missouri. But the prolonged drought affecting the Midwest has revealed a section of the cave that has been underwater for decades. The southwest region of the state is under an extreme drought, according to a national monitor of...
OZARK, MO
KTLO

Elizabeth ‘Tracie’ Redmond, 54, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Elizabeth “Tracie” Redmond of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away November 11, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 54. She was born January 19, 1968, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She married Michael Redmond on May 21, 1992, in Mountain Home and spent 30 wonderful years together. Tracie worked as a unit secretary for Baxter Regional Medical Center for 15 years and retired in 2005. Upon retirement, Tracie and her husband loved to go bass fishing together on the local lakes. They were best fishin’ buddies. Tracie also enjoyed taking care of her flower beds.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KYTV

Historic Springfield cemetery will get upgrades thanks to ARPA funding

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A big boost for a Springfield cemetery thanks to the pandemic. The City council awarded the Lincoln Memorial Cemetery $100,000 of American Recovery Plan Act funds. “We couldn’t be buried just anywhere,” said board president Sheila Burton. The Lincoln Memorial Cemetery was developed from...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Norfork woman avoids injury when car collides with horse

A Norfork woman escaped injury when her vehicle collided with a horse Saturday evening. According to the Arkansas State Police, 71-year-old Linda Havner was traveling on Arkansas Highway 5 South when her vehicle collided with the animal. The accident occurred around 6:05. No other details were available.
NORFORK, AR
KYTV

License plate scanning cameras are here to stay in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More cameras that track your license plate could be coming to the Ozarks. Springfield police say it’s the newest technology to help keep you safe. We first told you about the Flock Safety camera system in January. Now, the police have finished their testing of the program.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy