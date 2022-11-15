ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Hoover, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Hoover.

The Huffman High School basketball team will have a game with Hoover High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

Huffman High School
Hoover High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Jacksonville High School basketball team will have a game with Spain Park High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

Jacksonville High School
Spain Park High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

