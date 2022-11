WALSENBURG, Colo. (KRDO) -- An effort is underway in Walsenburg to recall the city's council members and mayor. According to the Walsenburg City Clerk, seven petitions were submitted Tuesday for review. Those petitions are working to trigger a recall election for all six council members and the city's mayor. According to the City of Walsenburg's The post Effort underway to recall the entire city council and mayor of a Southern Colorado city appeared first on KRDO.

WALSENBURG, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO