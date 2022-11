Wabeno, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

A Wausaukee man has tested positive for Powassan Virus and is the first case in Marinette County. Al Dennis became ill August 11th with symptom of a fever, altered mental state, headache, chills, chest pain, and nausea. Dennis had removed a tick weeks before his symptoms started, and after 70 days in the hospital not knowing if he was going to live, laboratory tests showed he had antibodies for Powassan (po-wa-sun) Virus. Dennis says, “apparently it was from the deer tick.”

MARINETTE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO