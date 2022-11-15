ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, AL

Danville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Hatton High School basketball team will have a game with Danville High School on November 15, 2022, 15:15:00.

Hatton High School
Danville High School
November 15, 2022
15:15:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

southerntorch.com

Red Devils Squash the Yellowjackets

The teamwork of Logan Anderson and Owen Blackwell keeps the ball away from the Yellowjackets. DOUBLE SPRINGS, Ala- The Fyffe Red Devils defeated the Winston County Yellowjackets, 35-6 in the second round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) State Playoffs. Logan Anderson galloped in from 37 years out,...
FYFFE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Three Hartselle athletes sign college scholarships

Three Hartselle athletes signed college scholarships this past week. Golfers Jinger Heath and Tristan Wisener along with softball player Aly Putnam made it official with their signatures. Aly Putnam. Putnam signed with the Marion Military Institute softball program led by coach Jeff Benson, the 2022 ACCC North Coach of the...
HARTSELLE, AL
wbrc.com

St. Clair Co. school board member resigns

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - According to St. Clair County Superintendent Justin Burns, Dr. Mike Hobbs has resigned from the Springville School Board of Education seat. Resumes and letters of interest are being considered. The person who fills this vacant seat must reside in the Springville school district. If...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
californiaexaminer.net

Early Morning Crash Kills 3 Alabama High School Students, Injures 1 Badly

A morning crash in Cullman County, Alabama, claimed the lives of three high school students and left a fourth in critical condition. According to Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, the wreck occurred on Alabama 91 at County Road 549 at around 1 a.m. The driver lost control of the vehicle around the bend, causing it to crash into a guardrail and a tree.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Budweiser Clydesdales bring Christmas season to Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – Thousands packed into Cullman’s Warehouse District and surrounding area to get a glimpse of something special Sunday. The three-day Christmas in the Warehouse District event culminated along First and Second Avenues, which were lined many people deep as the Budweiser Clydesdales bestowed their colossal and graceful presence along the historic streets of Cullman. The famous horses were in Alabama from Nov. 10-13, with stops in Birmingham, Hoover and Cullman.  Merchants along the route held their holiday open houses, highlighting Christmas décor and displaying gift selections. Warehouse District shop owners reported a huge turnout for the early shopping season. Some, like Kernel Kullman, even found it necessary to close on Monday to replenish supplies.  Christmas in the Warehouse District was sponsored by Byars Wright Insurance, First Federal Mortgage, R.E. Garrison Trucking, Platform, Monograms Plus and Nomadic Threads and is just the first of many holiday events coming to Cullman.   Look for our holiday edition of Community Matters magazine for a list of upcoming holiday events.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
radio7media.com

Colbert County Woman Succumbs to Injuries

A COLBERT COUNTY WOMAN HAS SUCCUMBED TO HER INJURIES FOLLOWING A FATAL CRASH THURSDAY. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE WRECK AROUND 10:20 PM ON COUNTY LINE ROAD WHERE DESTINEY GREENWOOD, 20, OF LEIGHTON, DROVE OFF THE ROADWAY AND STRUCK A POLE AND DITCH. ON MONDAY, GREENWOOD DIED FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED. THE ALABAMA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES HIGHWAY PATROL DIVISION IS INVESTIGATING THE ACCIDENT.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

One Lincoln County Inmate Dead and One Captured in Alabama

TWO WORK RELEASE INMATES ESCAPED OVER THE WEEKEND IN LINCOLN COUNTY. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, ERIC JAMES SHORT AND MICHAEL BRANDON BOWDEN ESCAPED SATURDAY NIGHT IN FAYETTEVILLE ON A YELLOW HONDA 4-WHEELER. ON SUNDAY SHORT WAS APPREHENDED IN MORGAN COUNTY ALABAMA AND BOWDEN WAS FOUND DEAD. AN AUTOPSY OF BOWDEN IS BEING CONDUCTED TO DETERMINE THE CAUSE OF THE DEATH.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
Praise 93.3

Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen

As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

Remembering the Airport Road Tornado: 33 years later

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) On November 15, 1989, a destructive F-4 tornado tore through Madison County. Around 4:30 p.m., the tornado touched down on Madkin Mountain on Redstone Arsenal, southwest of Huntsville. The storm struck during the start of rush hour and moved across two major highways. A total of 21 people died and 463 people […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

Winter Weather Awareness Week

As the Winter months approach, the National Weather Service kicked off its Winter Weather Awareness Week Sunday! Each day of the week will be designated to discuss winter safety and winter preparedness. The awareness week will wrap up this Saturday the 19th. The frequency of winter weather in Alabama and Tennessee is small but when […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WHNT-TV

Remembering Alabama's Jeff Cook

First responders can often be the difference maker in a life-or-death situation. Scottsboro Set to Vote on Medical Cannabis Dispensaries. The Scottsboro City Council is set to vote on whether to allow medical cannabis dispensaries in the city. Public Forum on Use of Force Policy. Four years after a Huntsville...
ALABAMA STATE
