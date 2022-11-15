ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covina, CA

Covina, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Sierra Vista High School basketball team will have a game with Covina High School on November 15, 2022, 15:15:00.

Sierra Vista High School
Covina High School
November 15, 2022
15:15:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

