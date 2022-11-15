ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Fairburn, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Atlanta International School basketball team will have a game with Landmark Christian School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Atlanta International School
Landmark Christian School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Fayetteville, November 17 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The North Springs High School basketball team will have a game with St Mary's Academy on November 16, 2022, 17:46:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Watkinsville, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The North Oconee High School basketball team will have a game with Oconee County High School on November 16, 2022, 15:15:01. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WATKINSVILLE, GA
atlantafi.com

Love Pepperoni? Here Are The Best Pizza Places In Atlanta

If pizza is what you want, few places in the Southeast can approach Atlanta’s many pie restaurants when it comes to the gourmet variety. Do you love pepperoni pizza? Then take a look below for some of the best pizza places in Atlanta. Piping Hot: Best Pizza In Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

ACC Quarterback Is Reportedly Out For Rest Of The Season

Georgia Tech will have to finish out the regular season without freshman quarterback Zach Pyron. Pyron, who landed hard on his shoulder during the Yellow Jackets' loss to Miami on Saturday, suffered a broken clavicle on the play, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Pyron played in the last three games...
ATLANTA, GA
comebacktown.com

Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability

My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. And Atlanta’s about to get worse…much worse. Atlanta’s current metropolitan population is about 5.7 million and is projected to grow by...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Turkey giveaways for Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta | What to know

ATLANTA — As Thanksgiving approaches, businesses and city departments around Atlanta will provide free turkeys to ensure families have everything they need to enjoy the holiday season. Here's where you can find some of the giveaways:. DeKalb County. One of metro Atlanta's largest giveaways will take place in Stonecrest....
ATLANTA, GA
boxofficepro.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Generated Over $314M for the Georgia Economy

According to data from Disney and Marvel Studios, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has infused the Georgia economy with more than $314M in local economic activity. The production also created more than 1,800 local jobs for Georgia residents and supported local businesses. The overall impact data was announced at a community screening in Atlanta for the film’s crew and local businesses that supported the production. The screening last week welcomed cast and crew, local vendors, the Motion Picture Association, Georgia Film Academy, the Mayor’s Office of Film & Entertainment City of Atlanta, Make-A-Wish Georgia, and Blue Star Families, along with community leaders and elected officials. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opened nationwide on November 11th with a domestic opening weekend of more than $181.3M.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Chattahoochee HS assistant principal suspended following allegation of inappropriate conduct with student

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A top Fulton County educator has been suspended following alarming allegations. The assistant principal at Chattahoochee High School in Johns Creek is now being investigated for allegedly having inappropriate involvement with a student. The school acknowledged the situation in a letter sent home to...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
AccessAtlanta

Open 24/7: Metro Atlanta’s 7 best 24-hour restaurants

Late-night eateries in Atlanta that are open around the clock will have you hankering for an early-morning donut or a late-night taco. With such a diverse variety of dining options available around the city, you may be wondering whether there are any restaurants open through the night. While the pandemic...
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

Favourite Brazilian Steakhouse In Atlanta: Fogo de Chào

Brazilian Steakhouses are a must-try if you are a foodie. My first time trying Brazilian food was in 2013 in Dorset, Ontario, Canada. Previously, I wouldn't stray too far from the realms of my Jamaica cuisine. I would go as far as traditional Indian, Chinese, Hispanic, and some European cuisines since these cultures were already mixed into my country's history. However, I was excited to try my first Brazilian meal. It was spicy, well-seasoned and full of flavour and soul. I have been hooked ever since.
ATLANTA, GA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy