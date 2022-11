Wagner’s IGA, an independently owned grocery store founded in 1922 and located in Minster, Ohio, celebrates its centennial this year, as well as new ownership. "We're continuing to see more IGA retailers reach their 100th anniversary,” IGA CEO John Ross said in a statement. “And Wagner's IGA is another prime example of a small business who has established trust and loyalty with its community. The Wagner family has created a remarkable legacy in these towns and now Leo Braido will be propelling it forward.”

MINSTER, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO