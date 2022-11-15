Snellville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Snellville.
The Winder-Barrow High School basketball team will have a game with Brookwood High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:01.
Winder-Barrow High School
Brookwood High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:01
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Meadowcreek High School basketball team will have a game with Shiloh High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:01.
Meadowcreek High School
Shiloh High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:01
Varsity Girls Basketball
Comments / 0