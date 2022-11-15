ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharpsville, IN

Sharpsville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Taylor High School basketball team will have a game with Tri-Central High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Taylor High School
Tri-Central High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

wfft.com

4 Wabash seniors sign for college

Four Wabash senior student-athletes signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers on Tuesday. Four Wabash senior student-athletes signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers on Tuesday.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WANE 15

Northrop grad Jordan named to Purdue Hall of Fame

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop grad and Fort Wayne native Walter Jordan is one of eight individuals selected to the newly named Leroy Keyes Purdue Athletics Hall of Fame. Others selected to the 2022 class include former athletic director Morgan Burke, women’s basketball standout Camille Cooper, and former football star Stuart Schweigert. The class […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Boonville Native Devin Mockobee Reaches Purdue Football Milestone Not Seen in Over 15 Years

The 2022 college football season has been a good one for Boonville, Indiana native, Devin Mockobee. Since getting a chance at some playing time in the first game of the season against Indiana State, then again the following week against Syracuse after starting running back, King Doerue (yes, that is his real first name) had to miss the game due to an injury, Devin made a big enough impression on coach Jeff Brohm and his staff that he's been given playing time in every game since. That decision by Brohm and his staff has paid off nicely as Devin has found the endzone in seven of the nine games the team has played so far this season. Plus, he recently hit a mark not reached by a Purdue running back since 2005.
BOONVILLE, IN
The Exponent

Purdue Athletics announces 2022 Hall of Fame lineup

The 2022 class of inductees into the Purdue Athletics Hall of Fame includes seven athletes from six sports and a former athletic director. The newest Boilermakers to be added are the first class since it was newly named in honor of Leroy Keyes, an all-time Boiler great and running back in the late 1960s, a press release said. Keyes was the 1968 Heisman trophy runner-up, which was awarded to O.J. Simpson that year.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Winning $200,000 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing sold in Indiana

Someone in Kokomo bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $200,000 for Saturday night’s drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express #1 located at 1212 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball with a Power Play of 4. The […]
KOKOMO, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
INDIANA STATE
lhspennant.org

New Vape Detectors in LMS and LHS

Recently, Lebanon High Schools’ Principal Mr. Kevin O’Rourke, sent out a message making students aware of vape detectors installed in restrooms of Lebanon High School (LHS), Lebanon Middle School (LMS), and Western Boone Jr. Sr. High (WBHS) over fall break. And they seem to be doing the job,...
Current Publishing

Teen Entrepreneur: Noblesville High School student Michael Corlew sees success in junk-hauling business

If you’re looking to toss out old junk that you longer need, Noblesville teenager Michael Corlew will gladly haul it away. The 17-year-old Noblesville High School junior is seeing much success after launching his own junk-hauling business, MB Junk Removal, which picks up items people no longer need or want such as furniture, appliances and more. Corlew said he got his start as an entrepreneur picking up dog waste in his neighborhood at age 14 and eventually saved enough money to purchase his great-grandfather’s truck.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

$200K winning Powerball ticket sold at Kokomo store

KOKOMO, Ind. — Hoosiers have missed out on the major Powerball jackpots in recent years, but someone is taking home $200,000 from Saturday's drawing. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning ticket was purchased at the One Stop Express located at 1212...
KOKOMO, IN
grantconnected.net

Miracle on 3rd and 4th Street Happening in Downtown Marion

The annual Miracle on Third and Fourth Street event is happening in downtown Marion on Saturday, Nov. 19. This event starts at 12 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. A variety of free family friendly activities will be available such as train rides, live music, pictures with Santa, live reindeer, and much more. Many of the downtown businesses will also be open throughout the day.
MARION, IN
WTWO/WAWV

West Lafayette turkey poacher gets lifetime hunting suspension

WARREN COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old turkey poacher from West Lafayette has become the first person in Indiana state history to be given a lifetime hunting suspension. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced that on top of the first-of-its-kind lifetime hunting suspension, 25-year-old Hanson Pusey was also sentenced by Warren County Court to home […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Raising Cane’s opens first Indianapolis location in Avon

AVON, Ind. — The popular chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane’s opens its first Indianapolis area location on Tuesday. Located just minutes from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 8970 E. U.S. 36 in Avon, the first Raising Cane’s is set to open its doors and offer 20 lucky “Caniacs” free Raising Cane’s for a year. Those […]
AVON, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel to move ‘Morning Sun’ sculpture 2 miles north

Carmel’s most infamous piece of public art will soon be on the move. The City of Carmel plans to relocate “Morning Sun,” a $209,000 sculpture by artist Brad Howe, from the roundabout at Range Line Road and Executive Drive 2 miles north to the roundabout at Range Line Road and Lowe’s Way. The city did not provide a timeline for the move.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Noblesville actor lands dream gig

Benjamin Elliott will finally get his wish. “I have dreamed of being on the Beef & Boards stage since I first saw Kenny Shepard in ‘A Beef & Boards Christmas’ when I was a young child,” said Elliott, who was born and raised in Noblesville. “Beef & Boards was my first experience with professional theater, and the people onstage were like celebrities to me. It is humbling to think that a child in the audience could now be inspired by a play that I am a part of.”
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

Man Is First To Get Lifetime Hunting Ban In Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A West Lafayette man is the first person in Indiana to receive a lifetime hunting suspension, the Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday to a lifetime hunting suspension, home detention, probation, and payment of replacement fees. He owes over $8,000.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
