Spencer, IN

Spencer, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Spencer.

The West Vigo High School basketball team will have a game with Owen Valley High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

West Vigo High School
Owen Valley High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Union High School basketball team will have a game with Owen Valley High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

Union High School
Owen Valley High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

