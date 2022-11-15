Spencer, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Spencer.
The West Vigo High School basketball team will have a game with Owen Valley High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
West Vigo High School
Owen Valley High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Union High School basketball team will have a game with Owen Valley High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
Union High School
Owen Valley High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
