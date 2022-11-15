ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Baton Rouge.

The McKinley High School basketball team will have a game with Madison Preparatory on November 15, 2022, 16:00:00.

McKinley High School
Madison Preparatory
November 15, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The West Feliciana High School basketball team will have a game with Glen Oaks High School on November 15, 2022, 17:00:00.

West Feliciana High School
Glen Oaks High School
November 15, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

