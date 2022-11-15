ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Azle, TX

Azle, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Joshua High School basketball team will have a game with Azle High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Joshua High School
Azle High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

