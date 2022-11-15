ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

New Port Richey, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Anclote High School basketball team will have a game with River Ridge High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Anclote High School
River Ridge High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Highschool Basketball Pro

St. Petersburg, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice

St. Petersburg, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Tampa Catholic HS basketball team will have a game with St. Petersburg High School on November 16, 2022, 14:00:01.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Clearwater, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Admiral Farragut Academy basketball team will have a game with St. Petersburg Catholic High School on November 16, 2022, 15:00:00.
CLEARWATER, FL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Zephyrhills, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The George Jenkins High School basketball team will have a game with Zephyrhills High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:01.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Pebble Park To Open Thursday In Riverview

  RIVERVIEW, Fla. – Hillsborough County will celebrate the opening of its newest conservation park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 17. Pebble Park, 9955 Riverview Dr., Riverview, FL 33578, encompasses 27 acres formerly owned by The Mosaic Company and borders the Alafia River.
RIVERVIEW, FL
Bay News 9

Making music to the ears in Pasco County for 50 years

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Our latest Everyday Hero has toured the world with some of the biggest names in music, but it is what she does now that truly brings music to her ears. The evening we met Denise Isaacson in Pasco County, she and other musicians were there to rehearse for their next show.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Defense carries Largo High to regional semis

LARGO — Before the start of the 2022 football season, Largo High head coach Marcus Paschal said his team would rely on a strong defense and an opportunistic offense to earn tough victories. During the Packers’ Class 3M region quarterfinal game against Northeast, that prediction proved to be prophetic.
LARGO, FL
LkldNow

Nitrogen Ice Creamery Opens on County Line Road

On a mission to open a frozen dessert franchise, Joel and Nancy Covitz have brought Milkster Nitrogen Creamery to a fast-growing part of southwest Lakeland. It’s in a shopping plaza with a new Publix store at County Line Road and Pipkin Road. The Milkster brand, which started in Michigan...
LAKELAND, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Local landmark gets fresh new look

Editor’s note: This story was originally published in the Citrus County Chronicle in October 2010. A canopy installment slowed traffic for a time Thursday in Floral City, but it is something to celebrate.
FLORAL CITY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Purple alert issued for Lakeland woman last seen days ago

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Florida purple alert has been issued for 56-year-old Lisa-Marie Martin-LaFave, the Lakeland Police Department said in a news release. Martin-LaFave was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, near Rockingham Road in Lakeland. Authorities believe she's traveling in a 2018 white Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk with Florida tag Z25DTY.
LAKELAND, FL
pascosheriff.com

Community Alert: Shooting, Magnolia Valley (New Port Richey)

Pasco Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting in the area of Magnolia Valley Dr. and Raintree Dr. in New Port Richey. Preliminary information indicates an argument between two adults escalated, and one adult was shot, resulting in that adult’s death. The shooter is detained at this time and the investigation is ongoing. There is no threat to the public, as all parties are accounted for.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
cityofnewportrichey.org

Traffic Pattern Changes Along Madison Street (Effective 11/22/22)

Traffic Pattern Changes Along Madison Street (Effective 11/22/22) As a result of a recent traffic study, the City of New Port Richey Public Works Department announces the following traffic pattern changes along Madison Street:. The existing single stop at the intersection of Madison Street and Kentucky Avenue will be converted...
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

