Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in St. Petersburg.

The Lakeside Christian School basketball team will have a game with Canterbury School of Florida on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Lakeside Christian School
Canterbury School of Florida
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Clearwater Central Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with St. Petersburg Catholic High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Clearwater Central Catholic High School
St. Petersburg Catholic High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Seven Rivers Christian School basketball team will have a game with Admiral Farragut Academy on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Seven Rivers Christian School
Admiral Farragut Academy
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Southeast High School basketball team will have a game with Hollins High School on November 15, 2022, 15:15:00.

Southeast High School
Hollins High School
November 15, 2022
15:15:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

