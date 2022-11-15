St. Petersburg, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in St. Petersburg.
The Lakeside Christian School basketball team will have a game with Canterbury School of Florida on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
The Clearwater Central Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with St. Petersburg Catholic High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
The Seven Rivers Christian School basketball team will have a game with Admiral Farragut Academy on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
The Southeast High School basketball team will have a game with Hollins High School on November 15, 2022, 15:15:00.
