Frisco, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Frisco.
The Billy Ryan High School basketball team will have a game with Frisco Heritage High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
Billy Ryan High School
Frisco Heritage High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Billy Ryan High School basketball team will have a game with Lebanon Trail High School on November 15, 2022, 15:45:00.
Billy Ryan High School
Lebanon Trail High School
November 15, 2022
15:45:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
Comments / 0