Frisco, TX

Frisco, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Frisco.

The Billy Ryan High School basketball team will have a game with Frisco Heritage High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Billy Ryan High School
Frisco Heritage High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Billy Ryan High School basketball team will have a game with Lebanon Trail High School on November 15, 2022, 15:45:00.

Billy Ryan High School
Lebanon Trail High School
November 15, 2022
15:45:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

