Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
koxe.com
Sarah Romero “Grandma” Gomez of Brownwood
Sarah Romero “Grandma” Gomez, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cherished friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 14, 2022. Mrs. Gomez was born into humble beginnings on November 3, 1923, on a farm in Bangs, Texas to Esteban Mutia Romero and Ester Hernandez. She was one of eight children. From a very early age, Mrs. Gomez was a very hard worker. She began working at the age of fourteen where she was a live-in nanny and maid, she worked for the railroad cleaning the railway cars. When she was sixteen, she worked at the Poultry House. When she was eighteen, she began to work at different restaurants. This is where she developed her love of cooking.
koxe.com
Sharon Bynum, 78, of Goldthwaite
Sharon Bynum, 78 of Goldthwaite, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, November 17, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Graveside service will be Friday, November 18, at 11:00 am at Hurst Ranch Cemetery in Star, Texas.
koxe.com
Charlie Wayne Brewer, 74, of Brownwood
Charlie Wayne Brewer, 74, of Brownwood, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his immediate family. Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel, with Mickey Wayne Isbell officiating. A private interment will be held at a later date. Services are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Johnny “John” Marven Brown, 77, of May
Johnny “John” Marven Brown, 77, of May passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Funeral services for John will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services with military honors will be held at...
koxe.com
John Pat Rudd, 78, of Goldthwaite
John Pat Rudd, 78 of Goldthwaite, Texas, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, November 18, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Funeral service will be Saturday, November 19, at 2:00 pm at First Baptist Church, Goldthwaite. Interment will be at...
koxe.com
Gary Neil Barton, 64, of Talpa
Our Heavenly Father called Gary Neil Barton, age 64, of Talpa, home on Monday, November 14, 2022. Gary was born May 11, 1958, in Brownwood to O’Neil and Jo Ann Barton. He grew up in Early and Brownwood graduating from Brownwood High School in 1976. Gary had several occupational adventures of which his favorite was GB Construction in Coleman and the surrounding area. He was Fire Chief of the Valera Volunteer Fire Department for over 20 years.
koxe.com
Annual Community Thanksgiving Feast to be Held at HPU
Area residents and visitors are invited to the 38th annual Community Thanksgiving Feast at Howard Payne University Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The event will be held at HPU’s Mabee University Center, located at 1219 Fisk Street in Brownwood. North Lake Community Church in May will lead and coordinate the event. There is no charge for the meal.
koxe.com
Wrecked Vehicle Utilized to Spread #EndTheStreak Message
EARLY – Nov. 7, 2022 marked the 22nd anniversary of the last deathless day on Texas roadways. The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Brownwood District created an art display out of a wrecked car to highlight deadly habits that cause the majority of the fatal crashes which have killed over 79,000 people across the state since this date.
koxe.com
Madatory Water Restrictions in Place by BCWID
As of 10:30 am Tuesday November 15th, Lake Brownwood was at 8 feet and 1 tenth below spillway. We are now in Mandatory water restrictions, Stage 2 of the Drought Contingency Plan. As of Tuesday, Lake Brownwood was at 61.7 % capacity. One month ago, Lake Brownwood was at 63.1%...
koxe.com
City of Early Christmas Tree Lighting Nov. 29
The City of Early Beautification Committee invites you to join them for a fun and festive evening as they light up Early with the Annual lighting of the Christmas Tree. The festivities will be on Tuesday, November 29th at 6 pm at the intersection of Early Blvd and Garmon Drive.
koxe.com
NEW INFUSION CLINIC OPEN IN BROWNWOOD OFFERS OUTPATIENT DIABETIC THERAPY
BROWNWOOD, Texas – The new Texas Outpatient & Infusion Center just opened in the medical area on the south side of Brownwood. The clinic, located at 2410 Crockett Drive, Suite B, adjacent to the Texas Health & Human Services office, offers a promising medical therapy for metabolic failure, including diabetes and related diabetic conditions.
koxe.com
Former HPU Receiver Jake Parker Signs with Canadian Football League Team
Saskatchewan, Canada – The Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League (CFL) announced today the signing of former Howard Payne University All-American wide receiver Jake Parker . Jake Parker, who spent last season with the German Bowl Champions Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns of the German Football League (GFL), in 2021...
koxe.com
Brownwood announces Thanksgiving Day closure and adjusted trash schedule
Brownwood City Hall, Landfill, Recycling Center, and other non-emergency facilities will close Thursday, November 24th and Friday, November 25th. Regular operating hours will resume Saturday, November 26th for the Landfill and Recycling Center and Monday, November 28th for all other non-emergency facilities. Brownwood curbside trash routes for the week will...
koxe.com
Holiday Market Saturday, Nov. 19 in Early
The Buy Texas Holiday Market is this Saturday, November 19th from 11 am until 3 pm @ the Early Visitors & Events Center. All the vendors are from Texas and their products are made right here in the Lone Star State. This is a great opportunity to get a jump...
koxe.com
Bereaved Parents Support Group Offers Support Through the Holidays
The Bereaved Parents Support Group offers support through the holiday season by placing three lovely 7.5 ft. Christmas Trees inside Heartland Mall, in Early Texas. They placed and decorated them on November 15th. Family members gathered to hang their angel ornaments to remain there throughout the holiday season until December 26th.
koxe.com
Tuesday Night Basketball Scores
Basketball action Tuesday night involved lots of area teams, high school and college. In the Brownwood Coliseum, both Howard Payne teams lost last night. In the ladies game Southwestern 61, Lady Jackets 54. Men’s game Southwestern 76, Yellow Jackets 63. High School Basketball. The Brownwood Lions lost to Dublin...
koxe.com
Bangs City Council in Session Monday Night
There is a scheduled meeting tonight (Monday)of the Bangs City Council. The meeting will be at 109 South 1st Street beginning at 6:30 pm. 4. PUBLIC COMMENT-The Council welcomes any public comments at this point on items not specifically on the agenda. Speakers should sign in and indicate the subject on which they wish to address. Speakers are limited to 3 minutes. The Council cannot respond to matters not listed on the agenda.
koxe.com
THIS WEEK: DROP-OFF SITES OPEN FOR OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD
As the Thanksgiving season approaches, many families and children are giving thanks and giving back—to children in need around the world through Operation Christmas Child. Shoebox gifts prepared by generous donors and filled with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies may be dropped off now during National Collection Week, Nov. 14 – 21. More than 4,500 drop-off sites are now open. The Samaritan’s Purse project will collect its 200-millionth shoebox this year!
Comments / 0