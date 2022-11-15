ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Weaver High School basketball team will have a game with Pleasant Valley High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Weaver High School
Pleasant Valley High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Middle School Coed Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Geraldine, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Geraldine High School basketball team will have a game with Crossville High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
GERALDINE, AL
Andalusia Star News

Bulldogs head to Anniston for tough road test in quarterfinals

Following wins in the first two rounds, Andalusia (11-1) looks to replicate that success with a long trip to Anniston (11-0) in the quarterfinal round of the 4A state playoffs Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. This contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two Bulldogs on the gridiron....
ANNISTON, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Bulldogs’ record-breaking season comes to a close in loss at Oneonta

ONEONTA — Priceville’s record-setting season came to a close in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs this past Friday at Oneonta in a 34-20 loss. Priceville season ends at a school-record 11-1. Oneonta took an early 7-0 lead with a touchdown return on the opening kickoff. However, the Bulldogs answered back with a 28-yard touchdown run by Xander Gaines to make the score 7-6. Oneonta blocked the Priceville extra point for the one-point lead.
ONEONTA, AL
wbrc.com

A creek runs through it

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jahn Coppey grew up working in his grandfather’s vineyards. His wife Janie was from the Duck Springs community in rural Etowah county. They met in Huntsville where Jahn had come to work for NASA. Twenty years ago, their combined backgrounds brought them back to Janie’s home where they started Wills Creek Vineyards and Winery.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Police: Possible death note found at Williams Intermediate School

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pell City Police Department has launched an investigation after a possible death note was found at Williams Intermediate on Monday. According to police, the student was removed from class. PCPD determined that there is no immediate threat to students or faculty. Additional information will...
PELL CITY, AL
wvtm13.com

Soaking rain and more chilly weather Tuesday

IMPACT WEATHER - Best soaking since early October: steady rain develops Monday night into Tuesday setting up a damp, chilly day ahead . Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT DAY TUESDAY. The last ‘widespread’ in in Central Alabama fell on October 13: thirty-two days ago. That streak ends...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAAY-TV

2 killed in Marshall County wreck

A late-night wreck Tuesday killed two people in Marshall County. According to state troopers, the head-on collision happened about 11:45 p.m. on Alabama 69 just west of Guntersville. The coroner says Arturo Joseph Clemente, 29, and David Lynn Plunkett, 44, were killed. State troopers say neither of the victims were...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Changes coming to crosswalk where JSU student was struck and killed

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Changes are coming to a crosswalk in Jacksonville where a college student was struck and killed. The Alabama Department of Transportation says a new traffic signal will be installed on Highway 21 on Skelton Street to help control traffic at and near Jacksonville State University's Brewer and Merrill Halls.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

St. Clair Co. school board member resigns

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - According to St. Clair County Superintendent Justin Burns, Dr. Mike Hobbs has resigned from the Springville School Board of Education seat. Resumes and letters of interest are being considered. The person who fills this vacant seat must reside in the Springville school district. If...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

2 armed suspects captured in Calhoun County

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Two armed suspects who were being sought in the Ohatchee community of Calhoun County Monday have now been caught, police report. According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, there was a large police presence along Hwy. 77 at the Calhoun/Etowah county line Monday morning. Police reported that the two suspects are […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
fox4beaumont.com

Three teens killed in fiery car crash in Alabama

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Three teenagers were killed and another person was taken to the hospital after a fiery single-car crash in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the county's coroner's office. The coroner's office said 15-year-old Cayden Blake Britt, 15-year-old Evan Magana, and 16-year-old Dailan Kameron Jennings...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Two arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Two people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Nov. 8 – 11, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
cityofgadsden.com

Gadsden Mayor creates animal concern task force

The City of Gadsden’s new administration is taking steps to address concerns about unhoused and uncontrolled animals in the City through a new advisory group. “In an effort to determine the best options for alleviating these concerns, I am appointing a task force of individuals who are well-versed in issues of animal concern to study the issue and report to me with recommendations for action,” said Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford.
GADSDEN, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy