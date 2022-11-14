Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
29-year-old identified in fatal car vs pedestrian accident
A 29-year-old who died in a Nov. 11 pedestrian traffic incident has been identified as Michael Saffold from Goleta, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The post 29-year-old identified in fatal car vs pedestrian accident appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Sheriff's Office Identifies Victim who Died After Walking onto Highway 101
The Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man who died after walking on Highway 101 near Fairview Ave last week. The Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau is reporting the pedestrian decedent is 29-year-old Michael Saffold from Goleta. Saffold's obituary can be read here. By the edhat staff.
Apparent shooting involving 2 motorcyclists temporarily shuts down northbound 405 Fwy in Torrance
A man riding a motorcycle on the 405 Freeway in Torrance was apparently shot at, possibly by another motorcyclist, and taken to a hospital, authorities said. The incident caused parts of the 405 Freeway to shut down on Thursday.
Whittier crash that injured law-enforcement recruits believed to be intentional; driver arrested
Authorities arrested a 22-year-old driver who they believe intentionally slammed into a group of law-enforcement recruits out for a training run in Whittier.
Pedestrian killed on Hwy 101 in Santa Barbara identified
The Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau identified the pedestrian decedent from the traffic collision on Friday, November 11 on Highway 101 as 29-year-old Michael Saffold from Goleta.
Ventura County man pleads guilty to killing elderly man in DUI crash
An alleged DUI driver who struck and killed an elderly man in Thousand Oaks has pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges. The suspect, Michael Seidman, 41, is accused of driving under the influence during a deadly collision, according to the Ventura County District Attorney. On Oct. 17, 2020, Seidman was driving near Erbes Road and Hauser […]
Authorities identify woman found dead following Tanglewood house fire
Authorities have released the name of the woman found dead after a fire broke out in a Tanglewood house last month.
Up to 15 victims believed to be LA County Sheriff's recruits injured in Whittier crash, driver detained
Several people have been injured when a vehicle hit a group of runners near a sheriff's training academy in the Whittier area. The motorist has been taken into custody.Investigators said about 10-15 people were injured, believed to be Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recruits.The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m. near Mills Avenue and Trumball Street.Paramedics sent up a triage area at the scene, and transported the injured for hospital treatment, many of them reportedly in critical condition."The hardest part is finding each victim," said Ret. Fire Captain Rick Godinez of the Los Angeles City Fire Department to CBSLA Wednesday morning. "There are red, yellow, and green tarps used by first responders to categorize the victims." Godinez added red tarps are for those that need to get to the hospital first. "First responders will start to reach out to hospitals to start diverting the victims to each victim to different hospitals," said Godinez. The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.
vidanewspaper.com
Fatal Collision Involving Pickup Truck and Motorcyclist
On November 14, 2022, at approximately 5:48 a.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to a call for service of an injury traffic collision at the intersection of Oxnard Boulevard and Palm Drive. Upon arrival, officers located motorcycle rider Armando Juanillo lying in the roadway. Juanillo was a young...
Man charged with attempted murder, accused of driving into law enforcement recruits
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — A man accused of driving an SUV into dozens of law enforcement recruits jogging Wednesday morning in Los Angeles County has been charged with attempted murder on a peace officer, officials said. Authorities arrested Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, 22, on Wednesday afternoon. Officials said additional...
KTLA.com
Fallen tree crushes car, traps driver in Oxnard
High winds brought a large tree crashing down onto several cars Wednesday morning in Oxnard, trapping one person in their vehicle. The incident occurred near the entrance to a residential community, not far from Oxnard Boulevard. Crews were able to rescue the person from the crushed vehicle and transport them...
Police release photos, video of suspect wanted in fatal shooting outside South Los Angeles meat market
Police on Wednesday released images and video showing a man wanted for a shooting outside a meat market in South Los Angeles that left one person dead and two others wounded last month. The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Oct. 23 in the 6200 block of South San Pedro Street, just east of Royalty Market, […]
Suspect in stolen car leads authorities on high-speed chase through LA County
A driver in a reported stolen car led authorities on a high-speed chase through Los Angeles County late Tuesday.
Video shows moments before California police recruits hit by car
A video has emerged showing the seconds before a group of recruits from the Los Angeles County sheriff’s academy were struck by a vehicle, leaving 25 injured.
Fiery rollover crash in Malibu leaves 1 dead after car slams into truck and motorcycle; PCH closed
At least one person was killed when a car overturned in a crash that prompted the closure of Pacific Coast Highway in both directions, authorities said.
foxla.com
What we know about the California driver who hit 25 law enforcement recruits in LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - As numerous Southern California law-enforcement recruits fight for their lives at the hospital, investigators are piecing together information on what caused a driver to hit 25 cadets during their group morning run in the Whittier area. Earlier on Wednesday, a wrong-way driver in a Honda...
Families whose vehicles were stolen in wild SoCal chase meet, share GoFundMe donations
Some good is coming out of a wild, destructive police chase that went through Los Angeles and Orange counties last week.
Woman arrested, charged after multi-county police chase
TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was arrested over the weekend after leading police on a high-speed chase that stretched from Taft to Santa Barbara County, according to the Taft Police Department. Around 11:23 a.m. on Sunday, Taft police officers said they conducted a traffic stop on the 1100 block of Sixth Street. The driver, […]
kclu.org
New details released about murder of Ventura County woman
Ventura County prosecutors now say a man accused of killing his estranged wife used a knife in the attack. Rachel Castillo disappeared from her Simi Valley apartment last Thursday. Simi Valley Police say there was blood, and other evidence of a violent attack, so they immediately launched a widespread search. The 25-year-old woman’s body was found Sunday in the Antelope Valley.
Woman with depression reported missing in Santa Clarita
The L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman last seen in Santa Clarita Wednesday evening.Jessica Laura Ramirez, 32, was last seen at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday on the 25200 block of Keats Lane in a silver 2001 Honda Civic with California license plate number 4UDW126.Ramirez was possibly driving to the 9700 block of Roslyndale Ave. in Arleta, according to the sheriff's department.Ramirez has been diagnosed with depression. She was reported missing Thursday morning.Ramirez, also known as "Jess," is described as a Latina woman standing 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 119 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has "sleeve" tattoos on both arms. She was last seen wearing a blue Los Angeles Chargers jersey and blue jeans.Anyone with information about Ramirez was asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477, or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
