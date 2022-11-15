ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Rocky Gap, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Northwood High School basketball team will have a game with Bland County High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Northwood High School
Bland County High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

Christiansburg, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Alleghany High School basketball team will have a game with Christiansburg High School on November 16, 2022, 14:30:00.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
thecarrollnews.com

New scorer’s table on the way

Thanks to donations from a pair of local banks, Carroll County High School will have a new scorer’s table for wrestling, volleyball and basketball games. Skyline National Bank of Hillsville and First Community Bank both made donations to the project. Carroll County Athletic Director Darrin Matthews said the scorer’s table will replace the current table, which is around two decades old.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Maroon Tide Shutout Chargers In Regional First Round

In the Class 1, Region C high school football first round on Thursday, the Galax Maroon Tide (7-3) shutout the Bath County Chargers (4-7), 49-0. It was the first time this season that the Chargers were shutout in a game. The Chargers offense was held to a season-low of 25 yards, while Wyatt Campbell who had a sensational sophomore season, was held to just 11 yards passing. While the Chargers season came to an end at 4-7, it marked the first time since the 2018 season that the Chargers won at least four games. The program will be a team to lookout for...
BATH COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Princeton HS Head Football Coach Chris Pedigo steps down

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A local Head Coach of a high school football team who made the playoffs has stepped away from the gridiron. Head Coach Chris Pedigo, of the Princeton Tigers stepped away from the program after Princeton’s close first round loss to George Washington HS in the 2022 WV State Playoffs. Princeton lost […]
PRINCETON, WV
techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech PG Rodney Rice Out For Charleston Classic

The wait to see highly-regarded freshman PG Rodney Rice make his Virginia Tech debut continues as Jon Rothstein is reporting that Rice is out for the upcoming Charleston Classic. Rice's injury absence for the Charleston Classic means that the earliest his debut might happen now is on the evening of...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WVNS

Woodrow Wilson High School to get new coliseum

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) –Raleigh County Schools will conduct at least $40 million in renovations at Woodrow Wilson High School. Over the next eight years, Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price said on Monday, November 14, 2022. “It’s part of the plan that will take several years at Woodrow,” noted Price. The plan includes a new […]
BECKLEY, WV
lootpress.com

Princeton announces second annual “Make It Sparkle, Princeton!”

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Princeton’s Community Improvement Commission’s Second Annual “Make It Sparkle, Princeton!” contest is once again offering cash prizes to businesses within city limits that decorate their storefronts for the holidays. Any business that has a brick & mortar location...
PRINCETON, WV
wccbcharlotte.com

Update On School Delays Due To Wintry Weather

The Avery County School System will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The released this statement Monday evening on their Facebook page:. Ashe County Public Schools will also operate on a two-hour delay. Watauga County has not made an announcement on whether or not there will...
WVNS

Summers County Schools start the week remote

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Summers County Schools will operate remotely on Monday, November 14, 2022, according to Superintendent David Warvel. Warvel confirmed the decision resulted from the large hole created by a collapsed culvert back in July 2022. Additionally, Warvel said for now the school closure is just for Nov. 14 as they get a […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WSLS

FloydFest adds 10 more bands to its 2023 lineup

FLOYD, Va. – FloydFest is bringing magic to the mountains next year with several bands set to perform. The exciting news first came on Nov. 1 when organizers announced the more than 15 artists and performers expected to take the stage. Now, FloydFest is adding 10 more bands to...
FLOYD, VA
cardinalnews.org

Virginia Tech Board of Visitors approves 5,000-bed on-campus housing plan

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors approved adding a 5,000-bed, on-campus, student housing complex to the university’s master plan during its meeting Monday afternoon. The resolution that passed on a voice vote means that the ambitious project, called the Student Life Village, could become a priority in coming years to help ease a Blacksburg housing crunch caused by Virginia Tech’s large enrollment increases the past five years. The resolution does not mean that project is a done deal, however, because future plans and capital spending would have to go through several layers of university review and oversight, which would include additional approvals from the board. (See our background story.)
BLACKSBURG, VA
thecarrollnews.com

Fiddler’s bringing new restaurant concept to Hillsville

This logo for the proposed Fiddler’s Restaurant in Hillsville was designed by Young Group President Brian Spencer’s daughter, Katherine “Kat” Spencer. The name was chosen as an homage to the rich musical heritage locally and “The Crooked Road” heritage music trail and the Galax Old Fiddlers Convention. Preliminary plans for the facility call for an extensive re-model of the Shoney’s building with the new footprint including a wrap-around porch which will allow dining outside. The restaurant currently employs more than 30 and looks to employ as many as 80 for the new endeavor.
HILLSVILLE, VA
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Hampshire, and Upshur will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
wataugaonline.com

NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Sunday November 13, 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-141200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski- Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke- Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- 448 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwest North Carolina,. southwest Virginia, west central Virginia and southeast West. Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight. There is a low probability for widespread hazardous weather. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Monday...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WVNS

Car wreck off Robert C. Byrd Drive near McArthur

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A 2 car wreck has been reported off the 2000th block of Robert C. Byrd Drive and McArthur, near the Little General. The Mabscott Fire Department, West Virginia State Police, and Jancare Ambulance are on scene responding to the crash. Injuries have been reported as a result of the crash. The […]
MABSCOTT, WV
WVNT-TV

I-77 northbound back open after vehicle fire

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — According to the WV Turnpike Authority, all northbound lanes of I-77 are back open after an earlier pickup truck fire. The fire happened at mile marker 26, between Ghent and Princeton. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still be investigated.
PRINCETON, WV
wfxrtv.com

Suspect in custody in relation to Galax City School threat: Police

— UPDATE 11/16 11:41 p.m.: Gala Police Department’s Chief, Dewitt Cooper tells WFXR news they got notified, by Virginia’s Fusion Center, of a Tik Tok of a person that stated they were going to shoot up schools, and they were upset. “They said they wanted to see how...
GALAX, VA
Hinton News

Potts Creek Tree Farm prepares for grand opening

Picture it: snow blows gently through the air, and you're wrapped up tight in a heavy coat and scarf as your family piles into the car and heads out to find the perfect Christmas tree. Holiday music plays softly on the radio, and everything is perfect and beautiful. Memories like this are treasured moments preserved in time and cherished. A new tree farm, Potts Creek Tree Farm in Waiteville, is preparing to be the local destination for creating such iconic winter moments. According to the owner, Darla Miller, the idea for this farm began some time ago with one of her clients,...
WAITEVILLE, WV
