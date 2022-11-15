Rocky Gap, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

In the Class 1, Region C high school football first round on Thursday, the Galax Maroon Tide (7-3) shutout the Bath County Chargers (4-7), 49-0. It was the first time this season that the Chargers were shutout in a game. The Chargers offense was held to a season-low of 25 yards, while Wyatt Campbell who had a sensational sophomore season, was held to just 11 yards passing. While the Chargers season came to an end at 4-7, it marked the first time since the 2018 season that the Chargers won at least four games. The program will be a team to lookout for...

BATH COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO