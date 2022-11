Lancaster, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – With interest rates up and over 7% the cost of owning a home continues to be out of reach for some first-time homebuyers. If you’re willing to spend between $4,000 and $5,500 per month, we found four homes in the desirable Morningside Park area of Inglewood that are worth a look.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO