The Workers Rights Amendment passes and a lawmaker is challenging election results |First Listen
A lawmaker from Dupage county is challenging election results. A central Illinois prosecutor calls for tougher laws to combat fentanyl epidemic. A lawyer in central Illinois helping parents who lost their children to state protective services based on false allegations. State Senator, Republican Steve McClure, talks about the Safe-T act...
Illinois GOP vows big changes with new legislative leaders: ‘We certainly have a lot to rebuild’
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Hoping to revive their party in Illinois after tough Election Night losses, Republicans on Tuesday met behind closed doors to select their new legislative leaders: state Sen. John Curran of Downers Grove and state Rep. Tony McCombie of Savanna. House Republicans voted 31-8 to select McCombie as...
Former IL Gov. Pat Quinn to announce political plans
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - After weeks of speculation, former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn will soon unveil his plans for the 2023 election cycle. Quinn, who led the state from 2009 to 2015, is expected to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon in Chicago. Before he became governor, Quinn held the Illinois Lt. Governor, state treasurer and Cook County Board of Appeals commissioner positions.
Workers’ Rights Amendment In Illinois Supporters Declare Victory
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) A group of supporters of the Workers’ Rights Amendment in Illinois are declaring victory following last week’s election. Governor Pritzker tweeted yesterday “Yes for Workers’ Rights!” The Democratic Party of Illinois, labor unions and organizers behind the proposed amendment also claimed victory. The measure would add constitutional protections for workers who wish to unionize.
Illinois lawmakers considering changes to SAFE-T Act
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois General Assembly is returning to Springfield next week for the fall veto session, which could include changes to the SAFE-T Act. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act, or the SAFE-T Act, was introduced by the Illinois Black Caucus as part of Black legislators’ response to the murder of George […]
Illinois State Police update language of FOID card clear and present danger rule
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police have updated language in an emergency rule pertaining to clear and present danger reporting and FOID cards. State lawmakers initially approved the rule in August addressing a loophole that came to light after the Highland Park mass shooting. ISP Director Brendan Kelly said...
With Illinois House race still too close to call, GOP candidate sues DuPage clerk over ballot counting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It has been a week since the election, but there is still a race in Illinois that are too close to call.The race is for the 45th District Illinois State House seat in the western suburbs. Mail-in ballots are still being counted, and on Tuesday, a judge ruled the office of DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek has to change the way they count mail-in ballots after one of the candidates filed a lawsuit.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the Republican incumbent, Rep. Deanne Mazzochi (R-Elmhurst) accused the clerk of not following the law - and being...
Rep. Tony McCombie elected new Illinois House Republican leader
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- The Illinois State House Republican Caucus on Tuesday elected Rep. Tony McCombie (R-Savanna) as the new House Republican leader.The vote was held at an internal caucus meeting in Springfield.McCombie was elected to the Illinois state House in 2016, representing a Western Illinois district. She previously served as the mayor of the Mississippi River town of Savanna, where the Illinois General Assembly said she was known for balanced budgets and her solid administrative background. McCombie defeated an incumbent Democrat for state House, and has previously chaired the House Republican campaign organization, the Illinois General Assembly said. She is also the Republican spokesperson on the House Restorative Justice Committee.McCombie will replace House GOP leader Rep. Jim Durkin (R-Westchester), who announced last week he was stepping down.Inauguration for the 103rd General Assembly will be held on Jan. 11.
With Passage Of Workers’ Rights Amendment, Backers Say Illinois Has ‘Strongest Worker Protections In The Nation’
CHICAGO — A week after the midterm elections, an amendment to Illinois’ constitution that protects workers’ rights and blocks right-to-work laws has passed. The Associated Press called the race Tuesday. The measure needed 60 percent of yes votes from people weighing in on the question or a...
Report: Businessman Facing Forfeiture Of Home In Drug Case
A Springfield businessman could wind up forfeiting his expensive west-side home after he was indicted last month on federal drug charges. The Illinois Times reports Joshua Lindvall is accused of distributing drugs from his $667,000 home in the Reserve subdivision near Panther Creek. Prosecutors are seeking forfeiture of the home, Lindvall’s car, and dozens of firearms found in the home. Another man is also facing charges in the alleged drug conspiracy.
Illinois Dems don’t expect SAFE-T Act to be ‘gutted’ in veto session
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — One week after the election and lawmakers are back in Springfield for the year’s final session. Tweaks to the controversial SAFE-T Act is on the menu during a brief two-week veto session. The law is set to end Illinois cash bail system beginning on Jan. 1. But some Democrats want to clarify […]
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
Republicans expect change in party leadership at Illinois statehouse
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — With Illinois Republicans losing ground in the Illinois House following last week’s election, a change in leadership is expected. Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch’s office announced he’s secured a second term as Illinois House Speaker for the term that begins mid-January.
Man who played role in Jan. 6 riot now charged with murder after crash kills Skokie woman
CHICAGO - A downstate man who assaulted a police officer and cameraman during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has been charged with first-degree murder for last week’s wrong-way crash on Interstate 55, which killed a Skokie woman. Shane Woods, 44, of Auburn, is also charged...
State Rep. Thomas M. Bennett involved in car accident
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Representative Thomas M. Bennett was involved in a single-car accident near Gibson City on Sunday while on his way home from an event. The Bennett family confirmed in a Facebook post that he was taken to the hospital where they’ve been observing him and running some tests. Bennett will […]
New faces lead the Illinois GOP
SPRINGFIELD. Ill. — A week after seeing Republicans lose up and down the ballot, GOP state senators and representatives elected new leaders of their caucuses. State Sen. John Curran secured the unanimous support from colleagues to take the reins of the Senate from current state Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie.
Indiana man pleads guilty to illegally importing catfish into Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — An Indiana man has pleaded guilty to importing more than 2,600 pounds of live channel catfish into Illinois without a permit. Michael Sullivan of Griffith, Ind, entered a negotiated d guilty plea in October to one count of importing live fish without a permit. Investigators...
Trump expected to run for president in 2024
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Former President Donald Trump is expected to make another run at the presidential office. In history, only one president has served two non-consecutive terms; that was Democrat Grover Cleveland back in 1885 then again in 1893. Despite legal battles and what many have called a...
With Nearly All Vote Totals Reported, Here's Where Amendment 1 Stands
With nearly all precincts currently reporting vote totals for the Workers' Rights Amendment, also known as Amendment 1, it appears a final determination on whether or not the measure passed could be near. Amendment 1, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize...
Groups call on Pritzker administration to suspend Damen Silos sale
CHICAGO - Some environmental and community groups are calling on the Pritzker administration to suspend the sale of the Damen Silos. The 23.4-acre property is a collection of grain elevators that the State of Illinois has owned since 1928. The buyer operates a fleet for waste hauling and off-site storage.
