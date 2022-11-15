ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

Lewisville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Guyer High School basketball team will have a game with Lewisville High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Guyer High School
Lewisville High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

