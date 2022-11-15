Hereford, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Hereford.
The Muleshoe High School basketball team will have a game with Hereford High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
Muleshoe High School
Hereford High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Muleshoe High School basketball team will have a game with Hereford High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
Muleshoe High School
Hereford High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
Comments / 0