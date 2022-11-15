Mandeville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The family of 19-year-old Alexis Blair Crimiel, who was killed at a dangerous intersection in Lafourche Parish, is desperate to tell their story. "It is people like you that we need,” John Cherry, her mother's fiancé, said in an interview with WDSU. “We are just everyday people; it is the people like you that have a voice that can take our voice and let everyone hear it."

LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO