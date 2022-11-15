ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

Richardson, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Richardson.

The Plano West Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Richardson High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Plano West Senior High School
Richardson High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Frisco High School basketball team will have a game with Pearce High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Frisco High School
Pearce High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Guyer High School basketball team will have a game with Lewisville High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
