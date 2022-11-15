ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, TN

Greenfield, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The McKenzie High School basketball team will have a game with Greenfield School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

McKenzie High School
Greenfield School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Coed Basketball

Comments / 1

Related
radionwtn.com

Dresden Middle School Player Injured In Game

DRESDEN, Tenn. — A 7th grade Dresden Middle School student playing in last night’s basketball game fell and took a hit to the back of the head. The player was transported to the hospital by emergency medical personnel and later flighted to Vanderbilt Hospital. School officials said, “We...
DRESDEN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Middle School Drops Two in Basketball

Union City suffered a pair of losses to visiting Dyersburg in middle school basketball Monday. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the girls dropped a 62-32 decision, and the Tornado boys came out on the short end of a 40-32 score. The (7-2) Lady Twisters were done in by a...
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Dresden student airlifted to Vanderbilt after fall during basketball game

A 7th grade Dresden Middle School student is being treated at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville after falling and hitting the back of their head while playing in a basketball game Tuesday night. Weakley County Schools Communications Director Erica Moore says the player was transported to the hospital by emergency...
DRESDEN, TN
Milan Mirror-Exchange

Gibson County area high school basketball box scores for Week 1

Week 1 of the high school basketball season means Hall of Champions games, here is what happened across the Gibson County area:. GIRLS BASKETBALL: 5 top returners, 5 breakout stars for girls basketball in Gibson County. BOYS BASKETBALL: 5 top returners, 7 breakout stars for boys basketball in Gibson County.
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Tornado Teams Have Lofty Hopes For Season

Union City, Tenn.–Both Union City High School basketball teams return their top players from last season. The effectiveness of others, though, will determine the Tornadoes’ success this year. All-Stater Amari Bonds is back for her senior campaign for the Lady Tornadoes, while the standout guard tandem of Malaki...
UNION CITY, TN
Covington Leader

Dyersburg State CC soccer team wraps up historic season

The Dyersburg State Community College women’s soccer team, which is based in Covington, has gotten better and better since the program began five years ago. And the 2022 season was further evidence of that. The Lady Eagles beat Columbia State last month for the first time in school history...
DYERSBURG, TN
WBBJ

Two UT Martin students earn their crowns

MARTIN, Tenn. — Two University of Tennessee Martin students have received their crowns. According to a news release, Caleigh Jo Erwin, of Dyersburg, and Karenna Rainey, of Adamsville, claimed the Miss UT Martin and Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival crowns in early November. “I feel this is an opportunity to...
MARTIN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Power Outage in Union City on Tuesday

A squirrel is being blamed for a brief power outage in Union City on Tuesday afternoon. Energy Authority CEO Kyle Ross said about 350 customers, in the southwest portion of the city, experienced the outage around 1:40. Ross said the squirrel came into the South 5th Substation and made contact...
UNION CITY, TN
WBBJ

Henderson County ice skating rink opening December 12

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Lexington and Henderson County are preparing for a festive holiday season with a “cool” announcement. According to the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce, Monday, December 12 will bring the grand opening of the Henderson County Ice Skating Rink. Details are limited as more information...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Overflow Crowd Learns About History Of Sulphur Well

Paris, Tenn.–An overflow crowd was on hand for Jane Gibson’s program on the history of Sulphur Well at Friday’s Lunch & Learn at the Paris-Henry County Heritage Center. The program was part of the Paris/Henry County Bicentennial programs. Henry County’s first tourist attraction, Sulphur Well was created by accident in 1821, when an artesian well of sulphur water was struck in an attempt to locate a large salt bed on a former Chickasaw reservation. Sulphur Well is now underwater, covered by Kentucky Lake. Lunch of ham, green beans, mashed potatoes, salad, rolls and dessert was served. (Marsha Banasiewicz photo).
PARIS, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Services Announced for Union City’s Lt. Colonel William Kaler

Lt. Colonel William Kaler, of Union City, will be laid to rest on Wednesday at East View Cemetery. The 88 year old Kaler passed away on Veterans Day. Lt. Colonel Kaler spent 27 years in the military, which was followed by his service at UT-Martin as a professor and academic coordinator for the athletics department.
UNION CITY, TN
WBBJ

Department celebrates promotions among their own

MARTIN, Tenn. — A West Tennessee police department is celebrating the promotion of two of their own. The Martin Police Department shared on Tuesday that Kelly Hendon achieved the rank of Criminal Investigator. The department says he has been with them for four years. The day before, the promotion...
MARTIN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Funeral Services Set for Union City Man Killed in Hickman Accident

Funeral services will take place Monday afternoon for a Union City man killed in an accident in Hickman on Friday. Services for 37 year old Brandon Scott Hodges will be held at Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Union Cemetery near Fulton. Reports said Hodges was...
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

Baked Goods, Casseroles, Soup, Crafts At Homemaker’s Holiday

Paris, Tenn.–This year’s FCE Homemaker’s Holiday will be held November 16 and 17 at the Enoch Building at the Henry County Fairgrounds. Baked goods, casseroles, soups, crafts and more are on sale. Admission is free. Hours are 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, November 16 and 10 a.m. to 1...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Growth continues across the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has seen a lot of development over the past 200 years. “When I first started in Jackson 40 years ago, we did not have but just a few restaurants and a few hotels,” said Gary Taylor, the President of Gary A. Taylor Investment.
JACKSON, TN
KFVS12

KY 1529 in Hickman Co. reopened after crash between U.S. 51, KY 239

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 1529 in the southern part of the county reopened Tuesday evening, November 15 after a crash. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, was blocked between KY 239 at mile point 0.0 and U.S. 51 at mile point 5.27. By 4:43 p.m., they said the...
radionwtn.com

Services Set For Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk

Martin, Tenn.–Funeral services have been set for Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk. Plunk died Saturday, November 12 at the age of 52. Plunk will be buried in Dresden with police honors and will be escorted into Dresden by members of law enforcement from the George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home in Jackson on Friday afternoon with the procession leaving Jackson at 2 p.m.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
fourstateshomepage.com

Tennessee man faces vehicular homicide charges in crash that killed Missourian

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee investigators have found that a driver involved in an August crash is responsible for killing a Missouri man. The investigation found that Jeremy King, 40, of Troy, Tenn., was driving a Chrysler Pacifica at approximately 89mph passing vehicles in the lane of oncoming traffic, just before he clipped the back of a Ford F250 truck and lost control of the Chrysler.
TROY, TN
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy