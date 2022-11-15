ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Lima, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Lima.

The Crestline basketball team will have a game with Perry High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Crestline
Perry High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Spencerville basketball team will have a game with Shawnee High School - Lima on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Spencerville
Shawnee High School - Lima
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Lima News

Featured events coming up in the Lima region

It is all about recognizing those who make the Wapakoneta community better as the Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual meeting followed by its Community Awards Dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. today at the Grand Plaza Banquet Hall at 915 Defiance St. in Wapakoneta. Ohio Theatre 95th...
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

False active shooter reports lead to school lockdowns in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, other Ohio cities

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - False reports of active shooters at several area schools led administrators to initiate temporary lockdowns on Wednesday, prompting large police responses at schools in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, and other cities in Ohio. Start High School in Toledo, Liberty-Benton in Findlay, and Lima Temple Christian School are just some of those affected.
TOLEDO, OH
peakofohio.com

Area players named to All-Southwest District football teams

Several local football players were named to the All-Southwest District football teams. Backfield: Tavien St. Clair (Bellefontaine) Receivers: CJ Wilson (Bellefontaine) Linemen: Sullivan Ashcraft (Bellefontaine) Linebackers: Alex Caudill (Bellefontaine) Second Team Offense. Backfield: Chris Fogan (Bellefontaine) Second Team Defense. Linemen: Haiden Manns (Bellefontaine) Honorable Mention: Riley Neer (Bellefontaine) Division IV.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burger places in Ohio, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
hometownstations.com

Sixth Ward Councilor Derry Glenn Hosts Community Tenant & Landlord Meeting

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - One Lima City Council member is working toward improving the relationship between Lima housing tenants and their landlords. Sixth Ward Councilman Derry Glenn held a community meeting Tuesday evening for tenants and landlords at the Wingate Hotel in Lima to initiate a conversation on how to address complaints received about housing situations in Lima's Sixth Ward. On Tuesday, Glenn discussed respective tenant and landlord responsibilities within the State of Ohio and received input from the public on problems being observed, and received suggestions to help establish a future goal.
LIMA, OH
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
10TV

Up to 40,000 mink released from northwest Ohio farm

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Van Wert County Sheriff's Office said someone broke into a mink farm overnight and released up to 40,000 of the animals from their cages. The incident happened early Tuesday at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township located nearly 90 miles southwest of Toledo.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
Delphos Herald

Van Wert County Court news

VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. John Duer, 29, Van Wert, admitted violating his bond and Intervention in Lieu by failing to report to probation and failure to follow through with his treatment. New bond was set at $5,000 cash or commercial surety along with a personal surety bond and electronic house arrest. Sentencing set for Dec. 1.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
ysnlive.com

LAKEVIEW GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH KEVIN HAYNIE

CORTLAND OH- It was a thrilling fall sports season for Lakeview. Not only did the volleyball team win the NE8 yet again, the football team took strides towards improvement showing everyone they weren’t a pushover. As the leaves change color and the winter weather comes upon us, the question remains can the excitement stay for the winter sports? On the girls side of basketball, the Bulldogs have plenty of returning talent and experience. With several players coming over from the volleyball squad, they are hoping success breeds more success. Last season the Bulldogs finished the year with a record of 9-14. They open their new campaign on the first official day of the season, November 18 at home against East.
CORTLAND, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua native wins America’s International Miss 2022

PIQUA — Megan Booher, 27, daughter of Angela Booher, of Piqua was recently crowned America’s International Miss 2023. America’s International Miss (AIM) is a community service based scholarship pageant for girls and young women. The youngest age to compete in AIM pageants is 4 years old. AIM has six separate groups; Little Miss, Young Miss, Junior Miss, Pre-teen Miss, Teen Miss and Miss.
PIQUA, OH
Daily Advocate

Tri-Village bounced out of playoffs by Allen East

BELLEFONTAINE — Tri-Village High School’s football season has come to a close. The Patriots lost to Allen East High School, 37-7, in the Division VI Regional Semifinals at Bellefontaine AcuSport Stadium. Head Coach Matt Hopkins said it was a tough game where Allen East showed why they were...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
hometownstations.com

Several local schools go into lockdown after statewide active shooter hoax

WEST CENTRAL OHIO (WLIO) - The news began breaking mid-morning and it sent local law enforcement, medical, and fire agencies into action. A community's worst nightmare, an active shooter call to a school. It turns out, several local school districts were included in what was determined to be a statewide hoax involving a false threat.
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

City of Wapakoneta Selling Vehicles

The City of Wapakoneta is holding a vehicle auction. Bid forms can be found on the city’s website: wapakoneta.net. Bids are being accepted at the Wapakoneta City Administration Building, 701 Parlette Court until 2:59pm this Thursday, November 17. Vehicles are being sold in “as is” condition. To...
WAPAKONETA, OH
The Lima News

Sheriff: Reports of active shooter at Temple Christian false

LIMA — A false report of an active shooter at Lima Temple Christian School was made Wednesday morning, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release, the agency received a call at around 9:40 a.m. that an active shooter was at the school and there had been multiple injuries. Upon the first search of the building, the release states it became clear the report was false.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Local officers to host Shop with a Cop

LIMA —Area law enforcement agencies are preparing to go undercover as Santa’s elves. On Saturday, Dec. 3, the Lima Police Department will be hosting its annual Cops and Kids event. LPD, Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Shawnee Police Department, Johnny Appleseed Park Rangers, Lima City Park Rangers, Elida Police Department and Delphos Police Department will be among those participating.
LIMA, OH
putnamsentinel.com

Grove residents get a glimpse of the future

COLUMBUS GROVE — For over a year, Columbus Grove village officials, in concert with the Columbus Grove Chamber of Commerce, have discussed the acquisition of an electronic message board. On Monday, residents got a glimpse of just what that might look like. Early in the day, employees with Signs...
COLUMBUS GROVE, OH
wktn.com

SR 309 East Restricted to One Lane this Week

There is one road construction project that will affect traffic in Hardin County this week. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, State Route 309 between the city of Kenton and the Marion County line will be restricted to one lane for crack sealing operations. The work is being done...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Ada Man Injured in Findlay Crash

An Ada man was injured in a crash to start the weekend in Findlay. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, 36 year old Shawn Christopher was driving east in the 1100 block of Tiffin Avenue when 20 year old Isabelle Lutz, of Findlay, failed to yield while attempting a left hand turn.
FINDLAY, OH
peakofohio.com

Lakeview man gets 6th OVI

A Lakeview man got his 6th OVI Tuesday evening just after 7:30. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a reckless op complaint about a vehicle traveling south on State Route 117 that could not stay in the lane. Deputies located the suspect vehicle and began to follow it. The...
LAKEVIEW, OH
wktn.com

Pursuit Monday Starts in Findlay ends in Wyandot County

Just before 2pm Monday, Findlay Police Officers were called to 224 Monroe Ave in Findlay for a male threatening another male with a knife. The suspect male left prior to Officer’s arrival, but was located in the 1500 blk of Bright Rd. A traffic stop was made and the male initially complied with the stop. During the stop the male fled in his car. Officers began pursuing the male throughout the City of Findlay. The male then got on I-75 southbound and then exited onto State Route 15 heading east. At one point in the pursuit the male pointed a handgun out of his window at pursuing Officers. The pursuit then continued southeast on State Route 15. Just north of Upper Sandusky, OH the subject exited of SR 15 onto US Route 30 heading west. He then crossed the median and went back east on US 30 and back north on SR 15. He went north and then exited to the east on Township Highway 103. He crossed State Route 199 and went east on Township Highway 29. The subject lost control of his vehicle near Township Highway 300 and struck a telephone pole. The vehicle came to a stop just east of TH 300. The male exited his vehicle with two knives, and was not complying with any orders given. He was struck was two less-lethal bean bag rounds, but was still non-compliant. A Taser was deployed and the male dropped the knives and was taken into custody.
FINDLAY, OH
