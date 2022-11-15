ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction, TX

Junction, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Junction.

The Leakey High School basketball team will have a game with Junction High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Leakey High School
Junction High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Leakey High School basketball team will have a game with Junction High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Leakey High School
Junction High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
fox7austin.com

Freeze Warning issued for most of Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - A Freeze Warning has been issued for most of Central Texas from midnight until 9 AM on November 13, 2022. The counties under the warning are Llano, Burnet, Williamson, Gillespie, Blanco, Hays, Travis, Bastrop, Lee, and Caldwell. The National Weather Service issued the warning saying clear skies,...
CALDWELL COUNTY, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy