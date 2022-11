NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Quick changes are on the way in weather over the next 12 to 24 hours with heavy storms expected later tonight. Most of your back to work forecast on this Monday looks quiet as clouds increase but the rain stays away. I’ve included a 20% chance for maybe a shower during the daylight hours but the big story will be what happens tonight. Highs to start the week will be cool, in the low 60s.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO