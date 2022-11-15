Brooksville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Brooksville.
The Gulf High School basketball team will have a game with Hernando High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
Gulf High School
Hernando High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Lecanto High School basketball team will have a game with Nature Coast Tech High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
Lecanto High School
Nature Coast Tech High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
