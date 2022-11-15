ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

Brooksville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Brooksville.

The Gulf High School basketball team will have a game with Hernando High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Gulf High School
Hernando High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Lecanto High School basketball team will have a game with Nature Coast Tech High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Lecanto High School
Nature Coast Tech High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Gulf High School basketball team will have a game with River Ridge High School on November 16, 2022, 15:00:01.
The George Jenkins High School basketball team will have a game with Zephyrhills High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:01.
