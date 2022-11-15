ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millsap, TX

Millsap, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Hico High School basketball team will have a game with Millsap High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Hico High School
Millsap High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aisd.net

Sisters subbed in Arlington ISD, now full-time teachers

If you’re not sure what it takes to be a substitute teacher in the Arlington ISD, you can always ask Duff Elementary fourth-grade teacher Tori Kennedy for some advice. If that’s not good enough, you can head over to Butler Elementary where second-grade teacher Yssa Gilmore would probably offer up some similar tips.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cold and Rainy Start to the Week for North Texas

North Texans should expect cold rain throughout most of the day on Monday. According to NBC 5 meteorologist Grant Johnston, the rainfall is expected to begin around mid-morning, and it will likely last until mid-afternoon. Rain totals are expected to be between 0.25-0.50 inches with light drizzle could persisting into...
DALLAS, TX
secretdallas.com

An Enormous Exhilarating Drive-Thru Light Park Has Opened In Arlington

Sit back and immerse yourself in a symphony of sight and sound!. An expansive drive-thru light experience has opened in the Dallas Fort Worth area dubbing itself “the most electrifying light show south of the North Pole”. Open now through Sunday, January 1, The Light Park features millions of lights synchronized to a festive mix of Christmas music.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Lockdown lifted at UNTHSC in Fort Worth after camera mistaken for gun

FORT WORTH (CBSDW.COM) — The UNT Health and Science Center in Fort Worth was locked down on Wednesday after a camera was misidentified as a gun.At about 2:15 p.m., police received a report about a person on campus with a gun. The school quickly went into lockdown and told everyone on campus to seek shelter immediately, citing a "potential for violence."The lockdown was lifted just before 2:30 p.m. A UNT spokesperson said that with the help of the Fort Worth Police Department, campus police were able to identify and locate the individual who was initially reported as carrying a gun.Officers discovered that the item was in fact not a gun, but a camera. Nobody was injured in the incident and no arrests were made.
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

FTW police fatally shoot suspect who opened fire on them outside a gas station

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – A man was pronounced dead at a hospital after a shooting involving Fort Worth officers at a gas station early this morning. Police said multiple people called 911 about a man “walking back and forth” with a gun in his hand inside the Quiktrip on Northeast 28th Street. Officers were dispatched to the store at 12:40 a.m.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Security camera captures violent crash in Kennedale that killed 2 teens fleeing from police

KENNEDALE, Texas — After witnessing an exchange of gunfire between people in two vehicles traveling eastbound on Interstate 20, an off-duty officer called for backup. Eventually, a Fort Worth PD Patrol Officer located and followed one of the cars to West Kennedale Parkway where the driver crashed trying to get away. There are still remnants of the crash on the sidewalk after a violent impact, heard by people working nearby.
FORT WORTH, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy