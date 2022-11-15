ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

St. Augustine, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Palatka High School basketball team will have a game with Pedro Menendez High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Palatka High School
Pedro Menendez High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

