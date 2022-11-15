ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Aransas, TX

Banquete, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Port Aransas High School basketball team will have a game with Banquete High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Port Aransas High School
Banquete High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

PSJA North looks to correct mistakes in Area Round

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The PSJA North football team beat Donna 41-7 in the bi-district round of the playoffs. While the score indicates a comfortable victory, the Raiders had some hiccups in the first half. “We had a couple of turnovers early, PSJA North head coach Marcus Kaufmann said....
DONNA, TX
Pleasanton Express

On game wardens, gates, campfires and cafes

The first time I reported anywhere as a full-fledged, blue-badged Texas Game Warden was to a backyard barbeque at my supervisor’s home in Kingsville, Texas. Ten game wardens that were now my coworkers, were there, along with various friends and family members. I was very aware of being “sized up” that evening. Initially, I think they were on the fence about how I was going to work out. After all, most newly minted game wardens don’t show up to their new duty stations in a fancy new Chrysler Fifth Avenue. They didn’t know that I borrowed the car from my grandparents because I didn’t own anything that would reliably make the 125 miles from Pleasanton to Kingsville, and lucky for me, they didn’t judge too harshly.
KINGSVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

Peppermint Lane returns to downtown Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's time once again for a trip down Peppermint Lane!. Executive Director of the Downtown Management District Alyssa Mason joined us live to give us a sneak peek of what we can expect at Peppermint Lane for its fourth year back from being put to rest almost 50 years ago.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Development of Electro-Fuels Processing Plant in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) – City Council approved a Chapter 380 agreement with Net Zero Carbon One, LLC in the total amount not to exceed $500,000 for the development of an electro-fuels processing plant located near 5238 Union Street. The company will invest $25 million in construction and create...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Kleberg County Pregnancy Resource Center Opens New Location

KINGSVILLE- The Kleberg County Pregnancy Resource Center (KCPRC) and baby boutique has moved to their new location at 401 E. Caesar Street in Kingsville. A ribbon cutting took place on November 10 to commemorate the event. To learn more about KCPRC visit them online at https://klebergpregnancy.org.
KINGSVILLE, TX
