Banquete, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The first time I reported anywhere as a full-fledged, blue-badged Texas Game Warden was to a backyard barbeque at my supervisor’s home in Kingsville, Texas. Ten game wardens that were now my coworkers, were there, along with various friends and family members. I was very aware of being “sized up” that evening. Initially, I think they were on the fence about how I was going to work out. After all, most newly minted game wardens don’t show up to their new duty stations in a fancy new Chrysler Fifth Avenue. They didn’t know that I borrowed the car from my grandparents because I didn’t own anything that would reliably make the 125 miles from Pleasanton to Kingsville, and lucky for me, they didn’t judge too harshly.

KINGSVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO