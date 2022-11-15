A place for everything, and everything in it’s place – that is the Japanese philosophy my 2 years living in that country taught me. The level of efficiency, detailed behaviour and organization visible in everyday life in Japan is an almost calming experience. It is that level of eye for details and design ethics that we bring to you in our range of Japanese products. Small yet humble, each product reflects it multifunctional nature that respects the materials used and also respects the user by helping them make the most of every design. Add to it their space-saving nature and minimalism, we are in love with everything here – right from this convention defying screwdriver to the Japanese-lantern inspired candle. Look through this gift guide and I’m sure you will find something for your friends as well as for yourself that is sure to warm your heart this holiday season!

2 DAYS AGO