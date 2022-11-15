Read full article on original website
MoFi Electronics announces its first pair of premium stereo speakers
Designed by industry-renowned Andrew Jones, these new MoFi speakers feature custom drivers, a large footprint and premium price.
hypebeast.com
Two British Icons Collide as Bowers & Wilkins' Px8 Headphones Receive a 007 Makeover
Bowers & Wilkins has just unveiled its latest pair of headphones — and they celebrate the Diamond Anniversary of James Bond. Labeled the “Px8 007,” the headphones are designed to unite two icons of British style and performance. Crafted with high-performance wireless sound, they are also coated in “Midnight Blue” Napa leather, commemorating the dinner jacket worn by 007 himself during his first on-screen appearance in 1962.
8 best bookshelf speakers that are compact and deliver on sound
Bookshelf speakers are what happens when clever audio technicians and home interior gurus decide to go for a drink. Small but mighty, these speakers, also known as standmount speakers, fit neatly in more compact spaces – desks, specifically designed stands, or even an actual bookshelf – to give your home a little bit more breathing room.Like all high-end audio, it’s difficult to conclusively decide on the very best bookshelf speaker – there’s such a wide range of factors to take into account. Plus, despite all the testing in the world, and all the knowledge that would come with that, the...
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 owners are getting an amazing free audio upgrade
Qualcomm's aptX Lossless and low-latency features are coming to QC Earbuds 2 in early 2023
Build a home studio on a budget with early Black Friday Amazon audio deals
Amanda ReedThese discounted microphones, monitors, and interfaces will turn that spare room into an audio ideation station.
LG C2 OLED just crashed to lowest price ever before Black Friday — and it's our favorite OLED TV
The 55" LG C2 OLED is $1,296 at Amazon right now — a new all-time low.
Android Authority
I've tried Sony and Bose, but I keep coming back to these Marshall headphones
Superb comfort and unparalleled portability have won me over. I’ve always been more of an earbud person than a headphones person. The size, weight, and portability of earbuds — even back when we only had 3.5mm wired ones — were much more appealing than the bulkiness of a pair of over-ear headphones. But a more rigorous working schedule and noisier environments forced me to get a pair of wireless headphones at one point a few years ago.
Unlock over 500 global channels and save over 90 percent with Early Black Friday Drops
Stack CommerceEnjoy a DNS and VPN subscription in one.
yankodesign.com
Lamborghini unveils the Huracan Sterrato, the company’s first off-road-capable sports car
You usually associate a raging bull with a dusty road, harsh sun, conditions that aren’t entirely optimal or comfortable. Lamborghini’s latest car plays well into those attributes. Set against a dusty dirt road, kicking up a frenzy, the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato embodies the true raging bull attitude. Revealed just today ahead of its world premiere at Art Basel in Miami at the end of the month, the Huracan Sterrato is Lamborghini’s first sports car designed to provide an exhilarating driving experience both on the asphalt as well as off…
I tried Devialet's new portable speaker – it's a great high-end Sonos Move rival
Devialet Mania is the French high-end audio brand's first portable speaker, and it's a bit of, well, a maniac (in a good way)...
Pok Pok Playroom immersive iOS app for kids gets new ‘Connect The Dots’ toy
Continuing on after great updates like a music Sequencer, Marble Machine, Space, and Halloween content, Pok Pok Playroom for kids has received another new release. “Connect The Dots” offers fun open-ended play while encouraging growth with creative thinking, curiosity, fine motor skills, spatial awareness, problem-solving, and more. Here’s...
Phone Arena
New high-end Lenovo tablet appears on the Google Play Console
Lenovo is famous for its mid-range, budget-friendly tablets. However, in recent years, it looks like the company is trying to rival the top tablet manufacturers, Apple and Samsung. For example, in 2021, it released its high-end Tab P12 Pro, which is probably the best Lenovo tablet at the moment. But...
yankodesign.com
Surface Pro 9 Liberty Special Edition lets artistry bloom on your 2-in-1 tablet
The first Microsoft Surface tablets started a new trend in computing. Although there were already tablet PCs back then, they were really just laptops that could bend or twist to become slates you could draw on with a pen. The 2-in-1 form factor with a detachable keyboard liberated people from being weighed down by what they didn’t need or use at that time, while the kickstand mechanism, though not exactly perfect, started a new trend in mobile devices and accessories. The Surface is celebrating its tenth birthday this year, and its iconic design has grown over time like a blooming flower. As if the mark that occasion perfectly, the company is launching a Special Edition of the device with engravings and patterns that turn the Surface Pro 9 into a beautiful centerpiece when not in use.
Black Friday deal: Save £84 on the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones at Amazon
Black Friday might not officially start until next week, but Amazon are in on the action early with this top deal on the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones
The Peak Design Travel Tripod Is 15 Percent off This Black Friday
The editors at AFAR test and review the Peak Design Travel Tripod to find out if it really is the best travel tripod available.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 sleek Japanese designs gift guide for those who love minimalism in their everyday life
A place for everything, and everything in it’s place – that is the Japanese philosophy my 2 years living in that country taught me. The level of efficiency, detailed behaviour and organization visible in everyday life in Japan is an almost calming experience. It is that level of eye for details and design ethics that we bring to you in our range of Japanese products. Small yet humble, each product reflects it multifunctional nature that respects the materials used and also respects the user by helping them make the most of every design. Add to it their space-saving nature and minimalism, we are in love with everything here – right from this convention defying screwdriver to the Japanese-lantern inspired candle. Look through this gift guide and I’m sure you will find something for your friends as well as for yourself that is sure to warm your heart this holiday season!
Phone Arena
These noise-cancelling Sony wireless headphones are impressively affordable this Black Friday... season
While Sony has been leading the wireless audio industry for many years now, arguably dominating our list of the best high-end Bluetooth headphones around, the WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM5 are not exactly easy to swallow for anyone even at their seemingly official Black Friday 2022 prices. But that's where the (even...
yankodesign.com
MOMAX LED Desk Lamps bring light and beauty any time of the day
It’s hard to imagine what life would be like without the lamps that light up not only our nights but our days as well. It would probably be fine if sunlight was consistent and reliable during the day and could penetrate the walls of our houses and offices. Desk lamps, in particular, have become necessary to be both productive and creative in many aspects of life, no matter the time of day. Given their importance, it’s almost a shame if these lamps simply occupy space on your desk when they’re not in use. Fortunately, lamp designs have leveled up through the years, and MOMAX’s new batch of LED lamps demonstrate how they can be not only multi-functional but aesthetic as well.
TechRadar
The best Samsung Black Friday soundbar deal so far offers Dolby Atmos for less
After a good Black Friday soundbar deal? This surround sound system from Samsung is currently on sale at Best Buy, and it looks like you’re getting a lot for the money. Previously $799, the Samsung HW-Q750B is now just $479 (opens in new tab), making for a tempting $320 saving on this multi-part audio system.
TechRadar
H2O Audio Tri Multi-Sport Waterproof Open Ear Headphones
With the highest waterproof rating and much better than expected sound quality (though music is a bit bass-y underwater), the H2O Audio Tri Multi-Sport Waterproof Open Ear Headphones give you the option of listening to whatever you’ve downloaded onto its 8GB flash memory or streaming directly from your phone via Bluetooth. We just wish the control buttons were a little less finicky.
