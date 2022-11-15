ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Oxford, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Oxford.

The Ashland High School basketball team will have a game with Oxford High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Ashland High School
Oxford High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Ashland High School basketball team will have a game with Oxford High School on November 15, 2022, 15:55:00.

Ashland High School
Oxford High School
November 15, 2022
15:55:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

