Goose Creek, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Koger-Murray-Carroll House | Dorchester County, SC | c. 1790. One of oldest homes in the state, the Koger-Murray-Carroll House is named for 3 of its owners who were prominent officials in state government who hosted important political figures of the day. During the antebellum years, it sat at the center of a 1,200+ acre rice plantation, where hundreds of people were enslaved. And while the home spent some years as the fanciest barn in the state of South Carolina, it was restored to an earlier condition to preserve its history.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO