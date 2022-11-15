Goose Creek, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Goose Creek.
The Timberland High School basketball team will have a game with Goose Creek High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
Timberland High School
Goose Creek High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Cross High School basketball team will have a game with Stratford High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
Cross High School
Stratford High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
