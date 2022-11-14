Read full article on original website
Odell Beckham Jr. cleared and could sign soon
We are all waiting to see who Odell Beckham Jr. will end up signing with. Things have taken a positive turn for the veteran wideout, as he has been fully cleared. Now, we must wait and see which team wins the OBJ sweepstakes. Beckham has been linked to the Cowboys,...
Odell Beckham Jr. Sues Nike For $20 Million
Odell Beckham Jr. has filed a lawsuit against Nike. On Monday, the free agent wide receiver took to Twitter to announce the $20 million suit against the apparel company. In the tweet, Odell claimed that Nike hasn’t honored his endorsement deal. “Being a Nike Athlete and Brand Icon was a dream,” he began.
PODCAST: Could Giants and Odell Beckham Jr. actually reunite?
This week on the Giants Wire Podcast, we discuss the passing of Judy Coughlin and the impact she had on the New York Giants, the community and the Jay Fund Foundation. We also discuss the Giants’ need for a wide receiver and the tantalizing availability of Odell Beckham Jr. Might a Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys ultimately determine his free agent fate?
