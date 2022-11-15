ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Macon, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Macon.

The Greene County High School basketball team will have a game with Mount De Sales Academy on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Greene County High School
Mount De Sales Academy
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Perry High School basketball team will have a game with Central High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:01.

Perry High School
Central High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:01
Varsity Coed Basketball

Highschool Basketball Pro

