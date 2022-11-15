ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

Selma, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Selma High School basketball team will have a game with Sumter Central High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Selma High School
Sumter Central High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montgomeryindependent.com

City of Montgomery Department of Parks and Recreation City Wide Youth Basketball League

The City of Montgomery Department of Parks and Recreation invites Montgomery youth to register for the City Wide Youth Basketball League. The basketball league is available to boys and girls in four age divisions: 8u, 10u, 12u and 14u. There is a cost of $25 per player. All registrations, practices and games will take place in one of the city’s community centers.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Wetumpka basketball sweeps Elmore County in home opener

Elmore County had no answer for Wetumpka’s Zariah Fannin on Tuesday night.  Fannin, Wetumpka’s star senior, scored 25 points as the Lady Indians beat Elmore County, 66-24, in Wetumpka’s home opener. Fannin scored 17 of her 25 points in the first half as Wetumpka (3-1) jumped out...
WETUMPKA, AL
Wetumpka Herald

New family, same old family tradition at Wetumpka's Skatezone 2000

Perdue’s hope to continue legacy of Skatezone built by the Cole family. For more than two decades Skatezone 2000 has provided entertainment for the youth of Wetumpka and beyond. Now another family is continuing the tradition of clean family fun — Gardner and Tina Perdue. The Perdues were...
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

Trenholm State Community College opens 2nd truck driving school

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Trenholm State Community College is actively training truck drivers to help aid the truck driver shortage the nation is still facing. Now, the community college is expanding its efforts with a second training site. “We know there is a continuous need of our truck...
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

Selma High students organize prayer walk

Selma High students Walteria Curtis and Alexis Perry organized a community prayer walk on Sunday at Selma High that drew hundreds. Community members walked arm-in-arm around the front entrance to “pray for the community, over the city and for my fellow classmates with all that has been going on over the past couple of days,” Curtis said on social media.
SELMA, AL
troy.edu

TROY cuts ribbon on new Center for Student Success at Montgomery Campus

Troy University officials cut the ribbon on a new Center for Student Success at the University’s Montgomery Campus on Monday. Made possible by a Title III grant through the U.S. Department of Education’s Strengthening Institutions Program, the Center brought together tutoring, academic and career counseling, testing and student study and work places into a single location on the third floor of the Rosa Parks Library and Museum.
TROY, AL
Alabama Now

Two men killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway

Two Alabama men were killed in a weekend head-on collision. Alabama Senior State Trooper Brandon Bailey confirmed that Brodney Hudson, 32, and Wendall Hosea, 59, were driving on Alabama 10 when they collided near the Sweet Water town limit. Troopers believe Hudson, who was driving a 2015 Toyota Corolla, crossed the centerline and struck the 1996 Nissan Pickup Hosea was driving.
SWEET WATER, AL
texasmetronews.com

MICHELLE BROWDER’S $5.5M PROJECT WILL TURN THE BUILDING THAT WAS USED TO EXPERIMENT ON ENSLAVED BLACK WOMEN INTO A CLINIC

Michelle Browder is best known for her powerful artwork and civil rights tour company, More Than Tours. Her stops include Montgomery’s former slave market and the old Greyhound bus station where 21 young Freedom Riders fought a vicious battle against an angry mob in 1961. When Browder was 18 years old, she discovered a 1952 painting of white men in suits studying a young Black girl on an exam table. Although it never sat right with her, it inspired her to learn more about The Mothers of Gynecology: Anarcha, Lucy and Betsey. These were the women who suffered under the alleged father of gynecology, J. Marion Sims, who performed a number of horrendous experiments on the enslaved Black women. On Browder’s civil rights tours, she’d pass a statue across the lawn of the Alabama State House, which always gave her chills because it honored Sims.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Selma hotel employees participate in hospitality training program

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tourism is one of Alabama’s biggest industries. This week, some critical training designed to strengthen the state’s tourism workforce is taking place in Selma. Employees at the St. James Hotel spent two days going through what’s known as the Flawless Delivery Hospitality Certification. The...
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

Crash Causing Delays on Atlanta Highway in Montgomery

A three vehicle crash has the eastbound lanes of Atlanta Highway blocked. The accident happened at the intersection of Coliseum Boulevard and Atlanta Highway. Alabama News Network was first notified of the incident at about 7:30AM Tuesday morning. There is no word yet on the extent of injuries, or when...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

2 indicted in 2018 Montgomery County murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men have been indicted in a Montgomery County murder investigation. Howard James Smith Jr. and Cashawon Deon Smith are both charged with murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old LaBrandon Tatum. Tatum’s body was found in September 2018 at the site of what used to...
WSFA

Snow outlook for Montgomery

Much cooler today, but our temperatures will drop even more by the weekend! Amanda explains why... Much cooler today, but our temperatures will drop even more by the weekend! Amanda explains why... Nicole nearing hurricane strength. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:07 AM UTC. Nicole nearing hurricane strength. Big changes...
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

Vernetta Perkins to moderate Achievement Week discussion panel tomorrow

Omega Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity will hold a discussion tomorrow at the Anchor, with Dallas County District Judge Vernetta Perkins moderating. The "Let's Talk Selma" panel will discuss issues such as crime in the community. It will feature Greek letter organization members Edward Armstrong, Sheronda Armstrong, Eris Beasley, Donald Shepard, Judge Robert Bryant, and Lynda Blackmon Lowery.
SELMA, AL
AL.com

2 Alabama men killed in car crash in Marengo County

Two Dixon Mills men have died after a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Marengo County, Alabama state troopers said. Brodney M. Hudson, 32, and Wendall Hosea, 59, were killed when the 2015 Toyota Corolla Hudson was driving crossed the centerline of Alabama 10 and collided head-on with a 1996 Nissan Pickup driven by Hosea, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
MARENGO COUNTY, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy