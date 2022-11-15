ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

Athens, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Athens.

The West Limestone High School basketball team will have a game with Lindsay Lane Christian Academy on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

West Limestone High School
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

The Tanner High School basketball team will have a game with Clements High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.

Tanner High School
Clements High School
November 15, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

