Waynesville, OH

West Alexandria, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Waynesville High School basketball team will have a game with Twin Valley South High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Waynesville High School
Twin Valley South High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Liberty Township, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Alter High School basketball team will have a game with Lakota East on November 16, 2022, 15:00:00.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Four win football Player of Year awards

XENIA — Greene County had four football players honored as their respective league’s Players of the Year award winners for the 2022 season. Bellbrook had a sweep of the Southwestern Buckeye League awards in the East Division with Elijah Jackson winning for offense and Sam Barhorst on defense. Hawkeye Hickman of Greeneview was named the top player in the Ohio Heritage Conference’s South Division. Jamell Smith also won the defensive award in the Miami Valley League.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burger places in Ohio, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

More Dayton-area Burger King restaurants have closed

At least six more Dayton-area Burger King locations have closed, according to signs posted on the doors of the restaurants. The Burger King restaurants located at 7151 Hoke Road in Clayton, 4465 Clyo Road in Sugarcreek Twp., 1401 N. Keowee Street in Dayton, 1420 Cincinnati Street in Dayton, 60 S. Broad Street in Fairborn and 352 E. National Road in Vandalia have closed.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

The Wienermobile comes to Dayton: Where to find it

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to town! On November 18 and 19, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make two stops in Montgomery County as part of its journey across the U.S. While the Wienermobile is in town, guests can get a photo with the 27-foot-long hotdog-shaped vehicle, as well as […]
DAYTON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this restaurant is known for their "Ohio style pizza," which features a hearty crust that's made from scratch, their uniquely sweet (and delicious) signature sauce, and house-made garlic oil. Check out their BBQ chicken pizza - called the Piggy Bird on their menu - which has chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon, and French-fried onions. If you like white pizza, customers highly recommend their Basic B pizza. And if you're vegan, they have excellent vegan pizza pies; patrons highly enjoy the Kennedy (topped with extra vegan sausage and peppadew peppers) and vegan version of the Firebird pizza (buffalo sauce, a vegan white sauce, and vegan buffalo chicken).
OHIO STATE
peakofohio.com

Fire destroys barn in rural Logan County

A fire destroyed a barn near Logansville Monday afternoon around 1:30. The DeGraff Volunteer Fire Department, along with mutual aid from Bellefontaine, Lakeview, Maplewood, Quincy, and Indian Joint Fire District (Russells Point), responded to John Shoe’s residence on State Route 47. Hurley Excavating assisted in removing the roof of...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Dayton, OH

Are you looking for something fun to do in Dayton, Ohio?. There are plenty of great activities that won’t cost you a dime!. Dayton is known as the “Gem City,” belonging to Montgomery County, Ohio. It is a great place to visit if you’re looking for a...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on state Route 48 in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on state Route 48 in Lebanon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
LEBANON, OH
Fox 19

New Costco opens Wednesday in Butler County

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A new Costco store will open on Wednesday morning along Interstate 75 in Liberty Township. “This is a big deal. It’s the first one in Butler County. The residents are extremely excited about having a Costco closer to home,” said Liberty Township Trustee President Tom Farrell.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

First Dayton-area Wendy’s restaurant still serving almost 50 years later

The Wendy’s fast-food chain was founded in Columbus on Nov. 15, 1969. In recognition of that anniversary, we wondered when Wendy’s first came to the Dayton area. A December 1972 article in the Dayton Journal Herald announced that a Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers was entering the Dayton market with four outlets.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton church holds 92nd annual ‘Waffle Shop’ today

DAYTON — The Christ Episcopal Church will be holding its 92nd annual Waffle Shop today, and like last year it will be a carry-out only event. Customers will be able to order off their website at daytonchristepiscopal.com/waffle-shop. Pick-up will only be available from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday...
DAYTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

5-year old in booster seat dies in Ohio car crash

A five-year-old is dead after a crash in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a two-car crash happened in Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The crash happened near High Street on US 36 in Port Washington. The Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old from  Sidney, Ohio was heading east on US 36 and crossed over the […]
PORT WASHINGTON, OH
