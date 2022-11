MEMPHIS, Texas (KFDA) - One person is dead and another has serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash early this morning in Hall County. Texas Department of Public Safety said about 4:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, a 2002 Toyota Corolla was in the westbound lane of State Highway 256 due to a previous crash with a deer.

HALL COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO