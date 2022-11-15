ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, OH

Holland, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Start basketball team will have a game with Springfield High School - Holland on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Start
Springfield High School - Holland
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

Highschool Basketball Pro

Liberty Township, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Alter High School basketball team will have a game with Lakota East on November 16, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
13abc.com

False active shooter reports lead to school lockdowns in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, other Ohio cities

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - False reports of active shooters at several area schools led administrators to initiate temporary lockdowns on Wednesday, prompting large police responses at schools in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, and other cities in Ohio. Start High School in Toledo, Liberty-Benton in Findlay, and Lima Temple Christian School are just some of those affected.
TOLEDO, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this restaurant is known for their "Ohio style pizza," which features a hearty crust that's made from scratch, their uniquely sweet (and delicious) signature sauce, and house-made garlic oil. Check out their BBQ chicken pizza - called the Piggy Bird on their menu - which has chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon, and French-fried onions. If you like white pizza, customers highly recommend their Basic B pizza. And if you're vegan, they have excellent vegan pizza pies; patrons highly enjoy the Kennedy (topped with extra vegan sausage and peppadew peppers) and vegan version of the Firebird pizza (buffalo sauce, a vegan white sauce, and vegan buffalo chicken).
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Sad kernel: Shirley’s Popcorn to close Lima store

LIMA — The fresh smell of butter and salt on newly popped popcorn is a warm and friendly greeting when going to watch a new movie. A company that decided to expand its territory is now closing stores in Lima and Findlay. Shirley’s Popcorn, a staple in the Northwest...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

College football: Ohio State running back ranks thin

COLUMBUS — Even though Ryan Day says injuries come with the territory when you’re playing Big Ten football in November, he might never have expected to be talking about the possibility of freshman Dallan Hayden and former walk-on Xavier Johnson being big factors in the Buckeyes’ running game in their next-to-last regular season game at Maryland on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
thevillagereporter.com

House Fire Claims All Belongings Of Area Family

MCDOUGLE FAMILY … This lovely family lost their home in a house fire on November 4, 2022. From left to right are Mason, Caleb, dad Don holding baby Silas, and mom Heather holding Jordyn. (PHOTO PROVIDED) “Oh no! How can we help?” is the automatic reaction of friends and...
HOLGATE, OH
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
peakofohio.com

Fire destroys barn in rural Logan County

A fire destroyed a barn near Logansville Monday afternoon around 1:30. The DeGraff Volunteer Fire Department, along with mutual aid from Bellefontaine, Lakeview, Maplewood, Quincy, and Indian Joint Fire District (Russells Point), responded to John Shoe’s residence on State Route 47. Hurley Excavating assisted in removing the roof of...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

TPS Board of Education member to become Ohio School Board Association President

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A current member of the Toledo Public Schools Board of Education will become the 2023 President of the Ohio School Board Association. Chris Varwig, a graduate from E.L. Bowsher High School, will officially be named as the 2023 President of the OSBA on Nov. 15 at the organization’s annual fall conference.
TOLEDO, OH
hometownstations.com

Several local schools go into lockdown after statewide active shooter hoax

WEST CENTRAL OHIO (WLIO) - The news began breaking mid-morning and it sent local law enforcement, medical, and fire agencies into action. A community's worst nightmare, an active shooter call to a school. It turns out, several local school districts were included in what appears to be a statewide hoax involving a false threat.
LIMA, OH
dayton.com

Dayton snowfall breaks 128-year-old record

Dayton’s first snowfall of the season was a record-setting one. The day’s 1.8 inches shattered the old record of 1 inch set way back in 1894, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Dayton’s earliest measurable snow occurred Oct. 18, according to NWS. It’s average first measurable...
DAYTON, OH
13abc.com

Big traffic changes on I-475 coming up Friday night

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Northbound I-475 traffic will be moved to temporary lanes just north of the Maumee River, before US 24, starting Friday, November 18, around 8 p.m. Traffic will travel adjacent to southbound traffic separated by a barrier wall. This new pattern will remain for most of 2023.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods [MAP]

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo has issued a Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods as a precaution to protect public health. While Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated, because of a disruption there is a possibility of contamination. The only way to be certain that water quality has been maintained is by testing the water, which is underway.
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

City of Wapakoneta Selling Vehicles

The City of Wapakoneta is holding a vehicle auction. Bid forms can be found on the city’s website: wapakoneta.net. Bids are being accepted at the Wapakoneta City Administration Building, 701 Parlette Court until 2:59pm this Thursday, November 17. Vehicles are being sold in “as is” condition. To...
WAPAKONETA, OH
