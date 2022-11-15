ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Arlington.

The North Crowley High School basketball team will have a game with Martin High School - Arlington on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

North Crowley High School
Martin High School - Arlington
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The John Horn High School basketball team will have a game with Summit High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

John Horn High School
Summit High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

